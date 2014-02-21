FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 3rd week of gain, Tokyo premiums slip
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 21, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 3rd week of gain, Tokyo premiums slip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold to revisit low of $1,307.46 -technicals
 
    * Coming Up: U.S. Existing home sales; 1500 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By Lewa Pardomuan
    SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Friday,
pressured by a firmer dollar, but was still on track for a third
week of gains as investors eyed a patchy recovery in the global
economy.
    Gold has risen more than 9 percent so far this year as
concerns over economic growth have boosted its safe haven
appeal, although prices are still well below the all-time high
of around $1,920 an ounce touched in 2011. 
    Cash gold eased $3.65 an ounce to $1,318.86 by 0706
GMT, down from a 3-1/2 month high at $1,332.10 hit on Tuesday.  
    Dealers saw purchases in the physical market this week, but
many jewellers could be waiting for a correction. Premiums for
gold bars were steady in Hong Kong and Singapore, but fell in
Tokyo because of gains in Tokyo gold futures. 
    "I think $1,330 is pretty much toppish for a while. There's
not much incentive at the moment, except for the dollar
movements," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard
Bank in Tokyo, who expects gold to trade in a range of $1,300 to
$1,335. 
    "I think (the price) is a little bit too high for Asians to
buy gold because we've been below $1,300 for a long time and
people bought a lot." 
    U.S. gold rose $2.30 an ounce to $1,319.20.       
    Trading was cautious after minutes of the Fed's latest
policy meeting showed several policymakers wanted to keep
cutting monetary stimulus, which could dent gold's appeal as a
hedge against inflation.      
    
    A survey showing brisk U.S. manufacturing activity gave
Asian stock markets a lift on Friday and bolstered the dollar,
although underlying concerns about China's economic growth could
keep investors from rushing to buy emerging market assets.
 
    The U.S. dollar index against a basket of currencies rose to
80.30 from a eight-week low of 79.927 hit on Wednesday.
    In the physical market, premiums for gold bars in Tokyo
slipped to zero from 30 cents an ounce to the spot London prices
last week. Premiums in Singapore were little changed at $1.20 to
$1.50; Hong Kong premiums were at $1.30 to $1.70.
    "The gold price in Japanese yen is basically going up, so at
this moment, we are seeing a bit of selling from the general
public," said a dealer in Tokyo, referring to retail investors. 
      
    The most active December gold contract on the Tokyo
Commodity Exchange rose 43 yen a gram to 4,346 yen,
within sight of a five-month high of 4,366 yen hit on Tuesday. 
     Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD dropped 0.7 percent on
Wednesday from Tuesday, and the largest silver-backed
exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV
was unaltered during the same period.       
   
    
  Precious metals prices 0706 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1318.86   -3.65   -0.28      9.45
  Spot Silver        21.62   -0.18   -0.83     11.39
  Spot Platinum    1414.99    4.79   +0.34      3.47
  Spot Palladium    733.91    0.14   +0.02      2.93
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1319.20    2.30   +0.17      9.77        13841
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  21.64   -0.04   +0.00     11.72        11605
  Euro/Dollar       1.3721
  Dollar/Yen        102.54
 
    
    
    
    

 (Editing by Tom Hogue and Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.