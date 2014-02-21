PRECIOUS-Gold posts third straight weekly gain on U.S. economic worries

* Weak US home sales, manufacturing data boost bullion * Renewed fund interest in gold lift prices -analyst * Physical demand weak as prices stay near 3-1/2 month high * Coming up: U.S. Chicago, Dallas Fed manufacturing indexes (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday, notching its third consecutive weekly gain, as doubts over U.S. economic recovery helped lift bullion's safe-haven appeal. Bullion was supported after a report showed existing U.S. home sales fell more than expected to an 18-month low in January, the latest metric to indicate softness, though many analysts attributed the weakness to weather instead of worsening fundamentals. The yellow metal rallied to a 3-1/2 month high earlier this week after a series of disappointing U.S. economic indicators including weak manufacturing data sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve would slow the tapering of its bond purchases. Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president at online precious metals market BullionVault, said the metal's ability to hold above key technical support at $1,200 an ounce earlier this year rekindled fund interest to buy gold. "I believe that the large investment firms have rebalanced their portfolios to include gold. And that is a main factor sustaining gold and may drive prices up into the future," said Perez-Santalla. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,327.56 an ounce by 2:33 p.m. EST (1933 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up $6.70 an ounce at $1,323.60, with trading volume about 40 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. On Tuesday, the metal hit $1,332.10, its highest since October, lifted by follow-up demand after gold posted a more than 4 percent gain last week. The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares, notched its first weekly outflow in four weeks, of 5.6 tonnes. ASIAN DEMAND WILTS Buying in Asia, a major demand center for physical gold, remained light. Dealers saw purchases in the physical market this week, but many jewellers could be waiting for a correction. "I think (the price) is a little bit too high for Asians to buy gold, because we've been below $1,300 for a long time and people bought a lot," Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo, said. Among other metals, silver gained 0.4 percent to $21.88 an ounce. Palladium was up 1.1 percent at $1,426.24 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.8 percent to $739.50 an ounce. Dealers said a violent attack in the turbulent, strike-hit platinum mining belt in South Africa lifted prices. A miner was killed by group of men at mine belonging to Anglo American Platinum, police said on Friday. 2:33 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1323.60 6.70 0.5 1315.90 1328.80 94,765 US Silver MAR 21.782 0.098 0.5 21.575 21.975 52,528 US Plat APR 1427.90 15.40 1.1 1415.40 1431.00 8,021 US Pall MAR 740.00 3.70 0.5 734.25 742.00 6,125 Gold 1327.56 5.05 0.4 1316.40 1328.40 Silver 21.880 0.080 0.4 21.600 21.940 Platinum 1426.24 16.04 1.1 1418.00 1429.50 Palladium 739.50 5.73 0.8 737.50 741.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 113,126 163,259 183,234 15.98 0.13 US Silver 81,328 61,186 57,500 26.23 -1.72 US Platinum 8,266 10,500 13,324 16.29 -1.51 US Palladium 10,586 6,443 5,709 14.13 -0.43 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Louise Ireland, Jane Baird and Meredith Mazzilli)