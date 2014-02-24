FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold little changed, U.S. worries, ETF support
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 24, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold little changed, U.S. worries, ETF support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gold barely moved in early
trade on Monday, supported by concerns over the pace of U.S.
economic recovery and an increase in holdings on the
bullion-backed exchange traded funds. 
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold eased 0.06 percent to $1,324.45 an ounce by
0033 GMT, having notched a third straight week of gains.
    * U.S. gold was at $1,324.90 ounce, up $1.30 an
ounce.   
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.34 percent to
798.31 tonnes on Friday from 795.61 tonnes on Thursday.
 
    * A miner affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers
(NUM) was attacked and set alight at a mine belonging to South
Africa's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), police and
the union said, the latest violence in the strike-hit sector.
 
    * The world's top economies have embraced a goal of
generating more than $2 trillion in additional output over five
years while creating tens of million of new jobs, signalling
optimism that the worst of crisis-era austerity was behind them.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks wobbled and the dollar firmed in early trade
on Monday, as investors appeared to give no more than a passing
nod to the Group of 20's latest commitment to spur faster global
growth. 
    * U.S. stocks slipped on Friday on options-related trading,
with the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with its record
high even as economic data continues to underwhelm. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 
    0130 China House prices 
    0900 Germany Ifo business climate 
    1330 U.S. National activity index 
    1358 U.S. Markit Flash Services PMI 
    1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index 
  
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1324.45   -0.73   -0.06      9.92
  Spot Silver        21.81   -0.01   -0.05     12.36
  Spot Platinum    1424.00    0.02   +0.00      4.13
  Spot Palladium    737.00   -0.15   -0.02      3.37
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1324.90    1.30   +0.10     10.24         1786
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  21.85    0.06   +0.00     12.78          768
  Euro/Dollar       1.3739
  Dollar/Yen        102.55
 

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.