PRECIOUS-Gold up 1 pct at nearly 4-month high on fears over Ukraine

* Gold rallies as S&P 500 hits intraday all-time high * Slower rise in China home prices, weak U.S. data boost gold * SPDR Gold Trust reports small inflows * Coming up: S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home prices Tuesday (Releads, updates throughout) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1 percent on Monday, reaching its highest level in nearly four months, as investors grew more anxious about economic and political uncertainty over Ukraine. Some investors sought bullion as a safe haven after Ukraine appealed for urgent international aid after the fall of Russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovich cast doubt on a bailout deal with Moscow, saying it needed $35 billion over the next two years. Acting President Oleksander Turchinov warned that Ukraine was close to default and "heading into the abyss." The precious metal is often seen as a safe haven in times of political and economic turmoil. Traders said that crude oil's advance and disappointing Chinese economic data also lifted gold, but the metal appears vulnerable without the help of strong physical demand. "The situation in Ukraine and crude oil's gains are helping gold's rally," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals dealer at Chicago commodities brokerage Alliance Financial LLC. "But I don't see massive amounts of buying other than some Asian demand last week," McGhee said. "I think the market is going to correct sooner or later." Spot gold rose 1 percent to $1,336.56 an ounce by 4:49 p.m. EST (2149 GMT), having earlier hit $1,338.60, its highest since Oct. 31. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $14.40 an ounce at $1,338. Trading volume was about 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Also underpinning gold was data from China showing home prices there eased for the first time in 14 months in January, fueling fresh concerns over the health of the world's biggest economies following lackluster U.S. manufacturing and employment data. Investment sentiment improved after holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), SPDR Gold Trust increased 0.3 percent on Friday from Thursday. Bullion reversed its recent strong inverse link with equities, which had been pressured by economic uncertainties. On Monday, U.S. equities measured by the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 percent to an intraday record high. Rising Brent crude oil prices on production outages in Libya and South Sudan also supported gold's inflation-hedge appeal, traders said. Among other metals, silver also hit its highest since Oct. 31 at $22.16 an ounce earlier. It was last up 0.8 percent at $21.99 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.8 percent to $1,431.40 an ounce, and palladium inched down 25 cents to $738 an ounce. 4:49 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1338.00 14.40 1.1 1318.70 1339.20 122,903 US Silver MAR 22.051 0.269 1.2 21.520 22.180 71,277 US Plat APR 1441.40 13.50 0.9 1420.20 1443.50 8,775 US Pall MAR 743.05 3.05 0.4 733.65 743.25 7,263 Gold 1336.56 13.55 1.0 1319.48 1338.60 Silver 21.990 0.180 0.8 21.560 22.160 Platinum 1431.40 11.20 0.8 1423.75 1441.50 Palladium 738.00 -0.25 0.0 738.00 743.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 134,427 163,259 183,234 16.23 0.25 US Silver 108,438 61,186 57,500 26.97 0.74 US Platinum 8,930 10,500 13,324 16.52 0.23 US Palladium 12,534 6,443 5,709 14.13 -0.43 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Lisa Von Ahn and Jonathan Oatis)