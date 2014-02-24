FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up 1 pct at nearly 4-month high on fears over Ukraine
February 24, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up 1 pct at nearly 4-month high on fears over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold rallies as S&P 500 hits intraday all-time high
    * Slower rise in China home prices, weak U.S. data boost
gold
    * SPDR Gold Trust reports small inflows
    * Coming up: S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home prices Tuesday

 (Releads, updates throughout)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1 percent on
Monday, reaching its highest level in nearly four months, as
investors grew more anxious about economic and political
uncertainty over Ukraine.
    Some investors sought bullion as a safe haven after Ukraine
appealed for urgent international aid after the fall of
Russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovich cast doubt on a
bailout deal with Moscow, saying it needed $35 billion over the
next two years. 
    Acting President Oleksander Turchinov warned that Ukraine
was close to default and "heading into the abyss."
    The precious metal is often seen as a safe haven in times of
political and economic turmoil.
    Traders said that crude oil's advance and disappointing
Chinese economic data also lifted gold, but the metal appears
vulnerable without the help of strong physical demand.
    "The situation in Ukraine and crude oil's gains are helping
gold's rally," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals dealer at
Chicago commodities brokerage Alliance Financial LLC. 
    "But I don't see massive amounts of buying other than some
Asian demand last week," McGhee said. "I think the market is
going to correct sooner or later."
    Spot gold rose 1 percent to $1,336.56 an ounce by
4:49 p.m. EST (2149 GMT), having earlier hit $1,338.60, its
highest since Oct. 31. 
    U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$14.40 an ounce at $1,338. Trading volume was about 20 percent
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. 
    Also underpinning gold was data from China showing home
prices there eased for the first time in 14 months in January,
fueling fresh concerns over the health of the world's biggest
economies following lackluster U.S. manufacturing and employment
data. 
    Investment sentiment improved after holdings of the largest
gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), SPDR Gold Trust 
increased 0.3 percent on Friday from Thursday. 
    Bullion reversed its recent strong inverse link with
equities, which had been pressured by economic uncertainties. On
Monday, U.S. equities measured by the Standard & Poor's 500
index rose 1 percent to an intraday record high. 
    Rising Brent crude oil prices on production outages in Libya
and South Sudan also supported gold's inflation-hedge appeal,
traders said. 
    Among other metals, silver also hit its highest since
Oct. 31 at $22.16 an ounce earlier. It was last up 0.8 percent
at $21.99 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.8 percent to
$1,431.40 an ounce, and palladium inched down 25 cents to
$738 an ounce.
 4:49 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1338.00  14.40   1.1  1318.70 1339.20  122,903
 US Silver MAR  22.051  0.269   1.2   21.520  22.180   71,277
 US Plat APR   1441.40  13.50   0.9  1420.20 1443.50    8,775
 US Pall MAR    743.05   3.05   0.4   733.65  743.25    7,263
                                                               
 Gold          1336.56  13.55   1.0  1319.48 1338.60         
 Silver         21.990  0.180   0.8   21.560  22.160
 Platinum      1431.40  11.20   0.8  1423.75 1441.50
 Palladium      738.00  -0.25   0.0   738.00  743.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        134,427   163,259   183,234     16.23    0.25
 US Silver      108,438    61,186    57,500     26.97    0.74
 US Platinum      8,930    10,500    13,324     16.52    0.23
 US Palladium    12,534     6,443     5,709     14.13   -0.43
                                                               
   

 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by William Hardy, Lisa Von Ahn and Jonathan Oatis)

