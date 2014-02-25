PRECIOUS-Gold dips but holds near 4-mth high on growth worries

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gold ticked lower on Tuesday but held near its strongest level in four months on concerns over economic growth in China and political uncertainty over Ukraine after acting President Oleksander Turchinov warned the country was close to default. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.07 percent to $1,335.60 an ounce by 0020 GMT after rising as high as $1,338.60 on Monday, its strongest since late October. * U.S. gold was at $1,335.70 an ounce, down $2.30. It jumped to a four-month high of $1,339.20 on Monday. * Ukraine's fugitive president was indicted for "mass murder" on Monday over the shooting of demonstrators, as new leaders in Kiev sought urgent Western aid to make up for a loss of funding from Russia, which is angry at the overthrow of its ally. * SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.41 percent to 801.61 tonnes on Monday from 798.31 tonnes on Friday. * Newmont Mining Corp plans to cut up to 600 jobs at its Ghana gold mine by June this year, its local manager said on Monday, citing an ageing facility and slumping gold prices. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian share markets looked set for a bounce on Tuesday as Wall Street sped to historic highs amid more mergers buzz. * Emerging stocks fell on Monday as Chinese shares posted their biggest loss in seven weeks on worries about the property market, while Ukraine's debt insurance costs dropped sharply on expectations of western aid. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Detailed Q4 GDP 1400 U.S. Home price index 1400 U.S. CaseShiller housing index 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index 1530 U.S. Texas services sector outlook <USTXS=ECI PRICES Precious metals prices 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1335.60 -1.00 -0.07 10.84 Spot Silver 21.91 -0.05 -0.23 12.88 Spot Platinum 1430.25 -1.15 -0.08 4.59 Spot Palladium 738.47 0.47 +0.06 3.57 COMEX GOLD APR4 1335.70 -2.30 -0.17 11.14 2685 COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.95 -0.10 +0.00 13.32 432 Euro/Dollar 1.3733 Dollar/Yen 102.53 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)