PRECIOUS-Gold dips but holds near 4-mth high on growth worries
February 25, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips but holds near 4-mth high on growth worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gold ticked lower on Tuesday
but held near its strongest level in four months on concerns
over economic growth in China and political uncertainty over
Ukraine after acting President Oleksander Turchinov warned the
country was close to default. 
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.07 percent to $1,335.60 an ounce
by 0020 GMT after rising as high as $1,338.60 on Monday, its
strongest since late October. 
    * U.S. gold was at $1,335.70 an ounce, down $2.30. 
It jumped to a four-month high of $1,339.20 on Monday. 
    * Ukraine's fugitive president was indicted for "mass
murder" on Monday over the shooting of demonstrators, as new
leaders in Kiev sought urgent Western aid to make up for a loss
of funding from Russia, which is angry at the overthrow of its
ally. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.41 percent to
801.61 tonnes on Monday from 798.31 tonnes on Friday. 
    * Newmont Mining Corp plans to cut up to 600 jobs at
its Ghana gold mine by June this year, its local manager said on
Monday, citing an ageing facility and slumping gold prices.
 
   
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian share markets looked set for a bounce on Tuesday as
Wall Street sped to historic highs amid more mergers buzz. 
 
    * Emerging stocks fell on Monday as Chinese shares posted
their biggest loss in seven weeks on worries about the property
market, while Ukraine's debt insurance costs dropped sharply on
expectations of western aid. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Detailed Q4 GDP 
    1400 U.S. Home price index   
    1400 U.S. CaseShiller housing index 
    1500 U.S. Consumer confidence 
    1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index 
    1530 U.S. Texas services sector outlook <USTXS=ECI
   
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1335.60   -1.00   -0.07     10.84
  Spot Silver        21.91   -0.05   -0.23     12.88
  Spot Platinum    1430.25   -1.15   -0.08      4.59
  Spot Palladium    738.47    0.47   +0.06      3.57
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1335.70   -2.30   -0.17     11.14         2685
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  21.95   -0.10   +0.00     13.32          432
  Euro/Dollar       1.3733
  Dollar/Yen        102.53
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
