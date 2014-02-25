PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-mth high on China growth, Ukraine worries

* Gold faces resistance zone of $1,335-$1,338 - * Coming Up: U.S. Consumer confidence; 1500 GMT (Updates prices) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gold ticked lower on Tuesday but held near its strongest level in four months, underpinned by concerns about economic growth in China and nervousness over Ukraine after acting President Oleksander Turchinov warned his country was close to default. An increase in holdings on bullion-backed exchange-traded funds also could also reflect renewed interest from investors, although bullion will have to crack key technical resistance levels before it can move higher. Gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,334.45 an ounce by 0649 GMT after rising as high as $1,338.60 on Monday, its strongest since late October. Gold has risen more than 10 percent this year. "I think we are now pushing up against some pretty key technical barriers around $1,340 and up then around $1,350 as well. I think it's going to be hard to break given Chinese exchange premiums are very low now," said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst with ANZ in Singapore. "Having said that, if we get continued ructions out of Ukraine, I think that's one of the key things that can support gold and the market may continue to rally on safe-haven demand." Premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange over cash gold were around 50 U.S. cents to $1 an ounce on Tuesday, down from a high around $11 last week, indicating declining demad and making it less attractive for importers to bring gold into China. U.S. gold was at $1,334.60 an ounce, down 0.25 percent. It jumped to a four-month high of $1,339.20 on Monday. Ukraine's fugitive president was indicted for "mass murder" on Monday over the shooting of demonstrators, as new leaders in Kiev sought urgent Western aid to make up for a loss of funding from Russia, which is angry at the overthrow of its ally. Gold is often seen as a safe haven in times of political and economic turmoil SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.41 percent to 801.61 tonnes on Monday from 798.31 tonnes on Friday. In the physical sector, Indian and Indonesian buyers purchased small amounts of gold bars, keeping premiums against the spot London prices steady at $1.20 to $1.50 an ounce in Singapore. Gold demand in India is expected to be robust in 2014 and is likely to lead to increased smuggling so long as curbs on bullion imports remain, the World Gold Council. "We are seeing some buying, and there are purchases from India. Other clients are still buying some quantity, about 20 to 30 kilos each time," said a dealer in Singapore. "Thailand is quiet because of the political situation there. The market has died down a lot." An explosion and gunfire rang out near a sprawling anti-government protest site in the Thai capital early on Tuesday after the protesters' leader warned that government supporters were planning to bring armed militants to Bangkok. Precious metals prices 0649 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1334.45 -2.15 -0.16 10.75 Spot Silver 21.85 -0.11 -0.50 12.57 Spot Platinum 1431.49 0.09 +0.01 4.68 Spot Palladium 736.50 -1.50 -0.20 3.30 COMEX GOLD APR4 1334.60 -3.40 -0.25 11.05 25679 COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.87 -0.18 +0.00 12.91 10863 Euro/Dollar 1.3739 Dollar/Yen 102.44 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Richard Pullin)