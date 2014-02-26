PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 4-month high on doubts over U.S. economy

* Gold due for deep correction -technicals * Coming up: U.S. new home sales at 1500 GMT By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bullion reversed early losses and rose to its highest in four months on Wednesday as data raised questions about the strength of the U.S. economy, burnishing gold's safe-haven appeal. Investors have poured back into the metal on worries about economic conditions in the United States and also China, which is now dealing with unprecedented growth in corporate debt. Gold was up 0.22 percent at $1,343.10 an ounce as of 0700 GMT after touching $1,345.35, its highest since late October. It had earlier hit an intraday low of $1,337.04. Despite recent gains, bullion remains well below an all-time high around $1,920 struck in 2011. "I guess a lot of people were expecting U.S. interest rates to go up and gold to go down, but since the start of the year, what's happening is just the opposite," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo. "We broke the 200-day moving average about a week ago, and that has made investors feel comfortable with gold. I think the next level is $1,350," said Ikemizu, referring to the next resistance level. U.S. gold was steady at $1,343.20 an ounce. U.S. home price gains slowed in December, according to a closely watched housing survey on Tuesday that underscored a loss of momentum in the housing recovery, while consumer confidence drifted lower this month. An increase in holdings of bullion-backed exchange-traded funds highlights renewed investor interest in gold, but physical buyers in key consumers such as India and China could be waiting for a price correction. "The phone starts ringing again after the price moves up, but I don't think this is related to physical buying," said a dealer in Singapore. "We've got selling from Indonesia because the rupiah is still weak." Hong Kong's net gold exports to China fell 5.4 percent to 89.745 tonnes in January from 94.847 tonnes in December, reflecting a slowdown in demand from record levels in 2013. "There are people who are covering their short positions, but I don't see fresh buying on the physical side," said a physical dealer in Hong Kong. "China isn't buying much either, which is partly because of the weakening premiums," said the dealer, referring to the price difference between 99.99 percent purity gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange and cash gold. High Shanghai premiums over spot gold usually encourage importers to bring bullion into China, which overtook India as the world's biggest gold consumer in 2013, according to the World Gold Council. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.26 percent to 803.70 tonnes on Tuesday from 801.61 tonnes on Monday. Asian share markets struggled to scrape together some gains on Wednesday following a flat finish on Wall Street and as concerns over opaque policy moves in China kept investors on edge amid a drought of major economic data. Precious metals prices 0700 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1343.10 2.96 +0.22 11.47 Spot Silver 21.91 0.09 +0.41 12.88 Spot Platinum 1433.50 0.60 +0.04 4.83 Spot Palladium 733.00 0.53 +0.07 2.81 COMEX GOLD APR4 1343.20 0.50 +0.04 11.77 18604 COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.97 0.01 +0.00 13.42 12676 Euro/Dollar 1.3743 Dollar/Yen 102.28