PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after volatile trade; near 4-month high
#Gold Market Report
February 27, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after volatile trade; near 4-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gold was becalmed on Thursday
after a roller coaster trade in the previous session, with
dealers expecting physical demand to resurface after prices
dropped from their strongest level since October last year.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,330.00 an ounce
by 0031 GMT. On Wednesday, it hit a four-month high at $1,345.35
before falling almost 1 percent on a dollar rally and surging
U.S. home sales -- its biggest one-day loss in nearly a month.
    * U.S. gold was at $1,330.10 an ounce, up $2.10.   
    * Sales of new U.S. single-family homes surged to a
5-1/2-year high in January, but the bounce was likely to be
short-lived amid signs of a broader weakness in the housing
market. 
    * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD increased 0.26 percent on
Tuesday from Monday. 
    * A new burst of investment in commodities after a hellish
2013 is expected to fizzle out in coming months, with investors
alert to the fickle nature of rallies across basic resources
such as gold and agriculture. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Thursday as
emerging markets were rattled by escalating tensions in Ukraine,
sending investors scurrying to the safety of the dollar and U.S.
Treasuries. 
    * U.S. crude oil dipped early on Thursday after rising the
previous day when the contract was supported by a surprisingly
small build in crude inventories. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Import prices 
    0855 Germany Unemployment rate 
    0900 Euro zone M3 money supply 
    1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment 
    1300 Germany Consumer inflation 
    1330 U.S. Durable goods orders 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
   
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1330.00   -0.70   -0.05     10.38
  Spot Silver        21.26    0.05   +0.24      9.53
  Spot Platinum    1423.00   -2.99   -0.21      4.06
  Spot Palladium    727.25   -1.50   -0.21      2.00
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1330.10    2.10   +0.16     10.68         1296
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  21.28    0.03   +0.00      9.86          154
  Euro/Dollar       1.3678
  Dollar/Yen        102.33
 
    
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
