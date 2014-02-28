FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 4th week of gain, platinum near 5-week high
February 28, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 4th week of gain, platinum near 5-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gold hardly moved on Friday
but still was on track for its fourth week of gains after
investors chased prices higher on concerns about the pace of the
U.S. economy and unrest in Ukraine.
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said unusually harsh
winter weather appears to be behind recent signs of weakness in
the U.S. economy, suggesting the central bank was poised to
press forward in ratcheting back its stimulus. 
           
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,330.78 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, down from a four-month high of $1,345.35 struck on
Wednesday.
    * U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,331.20 an
ounce.  
    * United States told Russia to demonstrate in coming days
that it was sincere about its promise not to intervene in
Ukraine, after armed men seized Crimea parliament in a mainly
ethnic Russian region and raised the Russian flag.
 
    * Platinum eased 0.11 percent to $1,445.50. It had
earlier risen to $1,452 an ounce, matching a five-week high
touched on Thursday. 
    * South Africa's Impala Platinum on Thursday
declared force majeure on supply contracts at its strike-hit
Rustenburg mine, as five weeks of labour unrest took their toll
on the battered mining industry. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks were steady on Friday, tracking gains on Wall
Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments
reiterated her confidence in the U.S. economy. 
    * The S&P 500 closed at a record on Thursday and ended in
positive territory for the year after Yellen said harsh weather
seems to be to behind recent U.S. economic softness. 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Retail sales 
    0745 France Consumer spending 
    1000 Euro zone Inflation 
    1200 India Q3 GDP 
    1330 U.S. Q4 GDP 
    1445 U.S. Chicago PMI 
    1500 U.S. Pending homes sales 
      
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1330.78   -0.28   -0.02     10.44
  Spot Silver        21.26    0.02   +0.09      9.53
  Spot Platinum    1445.50   -1.57   -0.11      5.70
  Spot Palladium    739.50    1.10   +0.15      3.72
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1331.20   -0.60   -0.05     10.77          516
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  21.28   -0.04   +0.00      9.83           15
  Euro/Dollar       1.3706
  Dollar/Yen        102.07
  
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
