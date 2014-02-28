PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 4th week of gain, platinum near 5-week high

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gold hardly moved on Friday but still was on track for its fourth week of gains after investors chased prices higher on concerns about the pace of the U.S. economy and unrest in Ukraine. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said unusually harsh winter weather appears to be behind recent signs of weakness in the U.S. economy, suggesting the central bank was poised to press forward in ratcheting back its stimulus. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,330.78 an ounce by 0023 GMT, down from a four-month high of $1,345.35 struck on Wednesday. * U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,331.20 an ounce. * United States told Russia to demonstrate in coming days that it was sincere about its promise not to intervene in Ukraine, after armed men seized Crimea parliament in a mainly ethnic Russian region and raised the Russian flag. * Platinum eased 0.11 percent to $1,445.50. It had earlier risen to $1,452 an ounce, matching a five-week high touched on Thursday. * South Africa's Impala Platinum on Thursday declared force majeure on supply contracts at its strike-hit Rustenburg mine, as five weeks of labour unrest took their toll on the battered mining industry. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks were steady on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments reiterated her confidence in the U.S. economy. * The S&P 500 closed at a record on Thursday and ended in positive territory for the year after Yellen said harsh weather seems to be to behind recent U.S. economic softness. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Retail sales 0745 France Consumer spending 1000 Euro zone Inflation 1200 India Q3 GDP 1330 U.S. Q4 GDP 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI 1500 U.S. Pending homes sales PRICES Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1330.78 -0.28 -0.02 10.44 Spot Silver 21.26 0.02 +0.09 9.53 Spot Platinum 1445.50 -1.57 -0.11 5.70 Spot Palladium 739.50 1.10 +0.15 3.72 COMEX GOLD APR4 1331.20 -0.60 -0.05 10.77 516 COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.28 -0.04 +0.00 9.83 15 Euro/Dollar 1.3706 Dollar/Yen 102.07 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)