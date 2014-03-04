FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month high on Ukraine crisis
#Gold Market Report
March 4, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month high on Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Gold held near its strongest
level in four months on Tuesday after Russia's military
intervention in Ukraine prompted safe-haven buyer as investors
ditched assets perceived as riskier such as equities.  
    President Barack Obama is holding a high-level meeting at
the White House about Ukraine with senior military and national
security advisers, a White House official said on Monday. 
 
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,349.96 an ounce
2359 GMT after rising as high as $1,354.80 on Monday, the
strongest level since late October. 
    * U.S. gold was steady at $1,350.70 an ounce.    
    * Ukraine's ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich has sent a
letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting that he
use Russia's military to restore law and order in Ukraine,
Moscow's U.N. envoy told a stormy meeting of the Security
Council on Monday. 
    * India has started to make physical checks of gold stocks
held by wholesalers to ensure inventories match the amount
imported by banks and state-run traders, an industry association
said, as the country steps up efforts to halt smuggling.
 
     * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust remained unchanged on
Friday from Thursday, and the largest silver-backed
exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust
 were also unmoved during the same period. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen held onto chunky gains early on Tuesday, having
been squeezed higher as skittish investors dumped riskier assets
amid tensions over Russian military intervention in Ukraine.
 
    * Crude prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday to the
highest level since September as tensions over Russian military
intervention on the Crimean peninsula rattled oil markets. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1000   Euro zone     Producer prices           
    1445   U.S.          ISM-New York index        
    1500   U.S.          IBD economic optimism     <USIBDC=ECI
       
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 2359 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1349.96   -0.33   -0.02     12.04
  Spot Silver        21.39    0.01   +0.05     10.20
  Spot Platinum    1454.49   -0.01   -0.00      6.36
  Spot Palladium    746.25    0.25   +0.03      4.66
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1350.70    0.40   +0.03     12.39          809
  COMEX SILVER MAY4  21.45   -0.04   +0.00     10.74          373
  Euro/Dollar       1.3735
  Dollar/Yen        101.42
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
