PRECIOUS-Gold steady after slide as Ukraine fears ease
World
U.S.
Brexit
#Gold Market Report
March 5, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady after slide as Ukraine fears ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Wednesday following sharp overnight losses as safe-haven buying
cooled on easing fears of imminent military action by Russia in
Ukraine.
    Bullion prices were also kept in check by higher equities,
which recovered after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he
would use force in Ukraine only as a last resort. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,335.21 an ounce by
0026 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
    * Gold prices had gained nearly 2 percent on Monday to a
four-month high on increasing tensions between Russia and the
West over Ukraine. 
    * Barrick Gold Corp, the world's biggest gold
miner, is not looking to hedge the price of the precious metal
because it expects a sharp increase in coming years, its chief
executive said. 
    * South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union said it had revised its wage demands to the world's top
platinum producers, in its first major concession as a
sector-wide strike rumbles into its sixth week. 
    * India's trade minister said he had raised the issue of
easing some curbs on gold imports with the finance ministry, as
they were encouraging smuggling and hurting the gems and
jewellery industry, an important export sector. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks rose and the dollar held firm in early trade
on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 closed at a record on Tuesday as
Ukraine tensions eased. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Services PMI 
    0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI 
    0848 France Markit Services PMI 
    0853 Germany Markit Services PMI 
    0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 
    1000 Euro zone Revised Q4 GDP 
    1000 Euro zone Retail sales 
    1315 U.S. ADP national employment 
    1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI 

    PRICES AT 0026 GMT    
 Metal             Last       Change     Pct chg
                                                 
 Spot gold           1335.21       0.71      0.05
 Spot silver           21.21       0.07      0.33
 Spot platinum       1453.75      -1.85     -0.13
 Spot palladium       760.75       1.45      0.19
 Comex gold           1335.6       -2.3     -0.17
 Comex silver          21.25      0.028      0.13
 Euro                 1.3736                     
 DXY                  80.145                     
                                                 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
