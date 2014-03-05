FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold rises after weak U.S. data; supply worry lifts platinum
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 5, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises after weak U.S. data; supply worry lifts platinum

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Global equities mixed, dollar down after U.S. data
    * Focus shifts to U.S. jobs on Friday
    * Platinum at 4-month highs as talks to end strike falter
    * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims Thursday

 (New throughout, updates prices and market activity; adds
second byline and dateline)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on
Wednesday after weak U.S. private-sector job data and lackluster
services-sector activities, but gains were slight as Washington
and Moscow set up talks to reduce tensions over Ukraine,
reducing gold's safe-haven bid. 
    Platinum rose to its highest price since early September on
supply fears after wage talks collapsed between the world's top
platinum producers and South Africa's Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union (AMCU). 
    Investors bought gold after data showed U.S. private
employers added fewer workers than expected in February and
services sector growth hit a four-year low. 
    Severe U.S. weather also crimped shopping and consumer
spending in recent weeks, leading to slower economic growth or
outright contraction in some areas of the country, the Federal
Reserve's anecdotal Beige Book report said. 
    Frank McGhee, head precious metals dealer at Chicago
commodities brokerage Alliance Financial LLC, said the brutal
cold that has hit economic growth and crimped equities has given
gold a boost that may  not last..
    "Once we start to get any signs of spring, we are going to
see economic activities come roaring back, which are bearish for
gold," McGhee said.
    Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,337.54 an ounce by
3:48 p.m. EST (2048 GMT), following Tuesday's 1.2 percent drop.
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$2.40 at $1,340.30.
    Trading volume was less than 100,000 lots, or 30 percent of
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    A U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday should give
investors a further opportunity to gauge the strength of the
economic recovery and its potential implications for the Fed's
plan to unwind its stimulus.
    
    PLATINUM AT NEAR 6-MONTH HIGH
    Platinum reached its highest since Sept. 9 at
$1,486.00 an ounce after the three major producers, Anglo
American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin,
 said the government-mediated talks with AMCU had broken
down.
    Platinum was last trading up 1.1 percent at $1,471.50 an
ounce. 
    The AMCU strike, which began on Jan. 23, has hit 40 percent
of global production of the precious metal. South Africa
produces around 75 percent of the world's platinum.
    Palladium rose 1.2 percent to $768.50 an ounce after
earlier hit an 11-month high of $779.50. Silver inched
down 1 cent to $21.13 an ounce. 
 3:48 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1340.30   2.40   0.2  1332.70 1342.00   89,827
 US Silver MAR  21.239  0.051   0.2   21.165  21.290      126
 US Plat APR   1476.60  12.50   0.9  1456.30 1489.00   19,265
 US Pall MAR    772.65   8.95   1.2   772.40  775.60       17
                                                               
 Gold          1337.54   3.04   0.2  1333.00 1341.50         
 Silver         21.130 -0.010   0.0   21.180  21.300
 Platinum      1471.50  15.90   1.1  1457.70 1486.00
 Palladium      768.50   9.20   1.2   764.70  779.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold         98,074   142,151   185,118      16.9    0.01
 US Silver       24,341    75,450    57,777     25.62   -1.03
 US Platinum     20,672    10,539    12,958     17.73    0.00
 US Palladium    11,390     8,312     5,624     14.76    0.83
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy, Jane Baird and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.