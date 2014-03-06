FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near $1,335; traders eye US jobs data, Ukraine
#Gold Market Report
March 6, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near $1,335; traders eye US jobs data, Ukraine

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Gold was trading in a tight
range on Thursday, supported near $1,335 an ounce by weak U.S.
data, with investors waiting for developments in the Ukraine
geopolitical crisis and a key jobs report for further cues. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,336.66 an
ounce by 0020 GMT, after rising slightly by 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
    * Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private hiring and
service sector growth were dented by severe weather.
 
    * High-level diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in
Ukraine made little apparent headway at talks in Paris on
Wednesday with Moscow and Washington at odds and Russia's
foreign minister refusing to recognise his Ukrainian
counterpart. 
    * The U.S. Mint said it will resume selling its American
Eagle platinum bullion coins on March 10, ending a four-year
exit from the market. 
    * The five banks involved in setting the London benchmark
gold price have been accused in a lawsuit of price manipulation,
a filing with a U.S. federal court in New York showed.
 
    * Platinum was trading near a six-month high on
supply worries. Wage talks between the world's top platinum
producers and South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and
Construction workers Union collapsed on Wednesday, dashing hopes
for an end to a crippling six-week strike. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro stayed on the defensive early on Thursday, having
lost ground against many of its peers as investors made short
shrift of the common currency ahead of possible policy easing by
the European Central Bank. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1100 Germany Industrial orders 
    1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate 
    1245 Euro zone ECB refinancing rate 
    1330 ECB President Draghi holds news conference 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 

    PRICES AT 0020 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold          1336.66    -0.35      -0.03
 Spot silver          21.16        0          0
 Spot platinum      1473.49    -0.75      -0.05
 Spot palladium      770.25     1.45       0.19
 Comex gold          1337.1     -3.2      -0.24
 Comex silver         21.21   -0.061      -0.29
 Euro                1.3731                    
 DXY                 80.113                    
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
