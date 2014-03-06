FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1 pct on euro gain; ECB leaves rate unchanged
March 6, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1 pct on euro gain; ECB leaves rate unchanged

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Dollar weakness against euro lifts gold
    * Efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis continue
    * Coming up: Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls in focus

 (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Thursday,
boosted by the European Central Bank's decision to not take
fresh action to inject liquidity into the euro zone market,
which helped weaken the dollar and increased bullion's
currency-hedge appeal.
    The European Central Bank left interest rates on hold and
unveiled no other measures to bolster a fragile euro zone
recovery on Thursday, despite forecasting low inflation for
years to come. 
    The ECB news sparked a 1 percent rally in the euro 
versus the dollar, its highest since late September.
    "The strong showing of the euro is positive for gold, and
geopolitical tensions are supporting the market as well," said
James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC. 
    Gold has been up on high tensions between the West and
Russia over Ukraine. Crimea's parliament voted to join Russia on
Thursday and its Moscow-backed government set a referendum on
the decision in 10 days' time in a dramatic escalation of the
crisis over the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula. 
    Spot gold rose 1 percent to $1,350.31 an ounce by
3:48 p.m. EST (2048 GMT), reversing losses earlier in the
session. 
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$11.50 to $1,351.80 an ounce, with trading volume about 10
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters showed.
    Traders said that bullion investors covered their bearish
bets ahead of Friday's closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report. 
    However, the yellow metal could fall in response to the jobs
data because gold had already rallied in response to recent
signs of disappointing U.S. economic activity, Steel said.
    A Reuters poll of economists forecast a pick-up in U.S. jobs
growth in February, although the gain is likely to be tepid
given the unrelentingly harsh winter weather. 
    Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits hit a three-month low last week,
suggesting some strength in a labor market that has been hobbled
by severe weather. 
    Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.3
percent to $1,479.25 an ounce, trading near a six-month high of
$1,486.00 hit on Wednesday, as a six-week old wage strike at the
world's three top platinum producers in South Africa showed no
signs of ending. 
    Credit Suisse said in a note that the current rally in the
platinum price is likely to persist until the strike is
resolved.
    Palladium rose to a one-year high of $781.50 an
ounce, and was last trading up 1.1 percent at $777.40 an ounce.
    Silver rose 1.3 percent to $21.44 an ounce. 
 3:48 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1351.80  11.50   0.9  1331.30 1353.90  132,153
 US Silver MAR  21.542  0.303   1.4   21.100  21.595      215
 US Plat APR   1486.80  10.20   0.7  1474.10 1488.50   13,788
 US Pall MAR    780.95   8.30   1.1   773.00  782.00       10
                                                               
 Gold          1350.31  13.30   1.0  1331.40 1352.76         
 Silver         21.440  0.280   1.3   21.100  21.610
 Platinum      1479.25   5.01   0.3  1474.50 1485.00
 Palladium      777.40   8.60   1.1   773.00  781.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        159,892   141,297   184,490     16.82   -0.08
 US Silver       37,519    74,967    57,736      25.3   -0.32
 US Platinum     14,944    10,977    13,002     17.94    0.21
 US Palladium     7,771     8,556     5,654     16.61    1.85
                                                               
  

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans, Keiron Henderson and Chizu Nomiyama)

