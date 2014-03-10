FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold falls for 2nd session, U.S. growth optimism weighs
#Gold Market Report
March 10, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls for 2nd session, U.S. growth optimism weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower for a
second straight session on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data
eased fears of an economic slowdown and dimmed the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,336.36 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after dropping nearly 1 percent on Friday.
    * Palladium was trading near its highest in a year
boosted by fears of supply constraints from geopolitical
tensions in top producer Russia and mine strikes in
second-biggest producer South Africa.     
    * Data on Friday showed that U.S. job growth accelerated
sharply in February despite the icy weather that gripped much of
the nation, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to continue
reducing its monetary stimulus. 
    * China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging
the trade balance into deficit and adding to fears of a slowdown
in the world's second-largest economy despite the Lunar New Year
holidays being blamed for the slide. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.50 tonnes to
805.20 tonnes on Friday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
in gold futures and options for a fourth consecutive week as
geopolitical tensions boosted speculative interest to its
highest in more than a year, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks slipped in early trade on Monday and the
dollar stepped back from its recent highs as disappointing
Chinese trade data and uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine
kept risk appetite in check. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0745 France Industrial output 
    0900 Italy Industrial output 
    0930 Eur zone Sentix index 

    PRICES AT 0025 GMT    
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold          1336.36    -3.49      -0.26
 Spot silver           20.8    -0.09      -0.43
 Spot platinum         1472    -5.75      -0.39
 Spot palladium         778       -1      -0.13
 Comex gold          1336.7     -1.5      -0.11
 Comex silver         20.86   -0.068      -0.32
 Euro                1.3883                    
 DXY                 79.662                    
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

