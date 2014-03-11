FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold firm on fund inflows; China, Ukraine worries support
#Gold Market Report
March 11, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firm on fund inflows; China, Ukraine worries support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Gold was steady near $1,340
an ounce on Tuesday as fears of an economic slowdown in China
and Ukraine's geopolitical crisis keep investors seeking
safe-haven bullion.
    In a sign of investor confidence in the precious metal amid
global uncertainties, the world's biggest bullion-backed
exchange-traded fund saw its largest inflow in a month on
Monday. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had inched up 0.07 percent to $1,339.45
an ounce by 0024 GMT. 
    * A pro-Russian force opened fire in seizing a Ukrainian
military base in Crimea on Monday and NATO announced
reconnaissance flights along its eastern frontiers as
confrontation around the Black Sea peninsula showed no sign of
easing. 
    * February's shock fall in Chinese exports has cast a shadow
over the global outlook, even as analysts blamed much of the
drop on the Lunar New Year holidays. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings rose 7.50 tonnes
to 812.70 tonnes on Monday - the biggest inflow since Feb. 13.
 
    * Barrick Gold Corp said it plans to sell about
13.5 percent of its holdings in its majority-owned subsidiary
African Barrick Gold. 
    * A public spat emerged on Monday between South Africa's
labour mediator and the Chamber of Mines over the former's
handling of talks to end an almost seven-week strike in the
platinum sector, further dashing hopes of any breakthrough.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets were set for another tense session on
Tuesday as worries about China's economy continue to
reverberate, taking a particularly hard toll on commodity
prices. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Trade data 
    1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism 
    1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories 

    PRICES AT 0024 GMT 
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold         1339.45     0.91       0.07
 Spot silver         20.81     0.01       0.05
 Spot platinum     1471.25    -2.25      -0.15
 Spot palladium     772.25    -0.75       -0.1
 Comex gold         1339.6     -1.9      -0.14
 Comex silver       20.835   -0.075      -0.36
 Euro               1.3873                    
 DXY                79.765                    
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
