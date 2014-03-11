PRECIOUS-Gold firm on fund inflows; China, Ukraine worries support

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Gold was steady near $1,340 an ounce on Tuesday as fears of an economic slowdown in China and Ukraine's geopolitical crisis keep investors seeking safe-haven bullion. In a sign of investor confidence in the precious metal amid global uncertainties, the world's biggest bullion-backed exchange-traded fund saw its largest inflow in a month on Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had inched up 0.07 percent to $1,339.45 an ounce by 0024 GMT. * A pro-Russian force opened fire in seizing a Ukrainian military base in Crimea on Monday and NATO announced reconnaissance flights along its eastern frontiers as confrontation around the Black Sea peninsula showed no sign of easing. * February's shock fall in Chinese exports has cast a shadow over the global outlook, even as analysts blamed much of the drop on the Lunar New Year holidays. * SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings rose 7.50 tonnes to 812.70 tonnes on Monday - the biggest inflow since Feb. 13. * Barrick Gold Corp said it plans to sell about 13.5 percent of its holdings in its majority-owned subsidiary African Barrick Gold. * A public spat emerged on Monday between South Africa's labour mediator and the Chamber of Mines over the former's handling of talks to end an almost seven-week strike in the platinum sector, further dashing hopes of any breakthrough. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets were set for another tense session on Tuesday as worries about China's economy continue to reverberate, taking a particularly hard toll on commodity prices. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade data 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1339.45 0.91 0.07 Spot silver 20.81 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1471.25 -2.25 -0.15 Spot palladium 772.25 -0.75 -0.1 Comex gold 1339.6 -1.9 -0.14 Comex silver 20.835 -0.075 -0.36 Euro 1.3873 DXY 79.765 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)