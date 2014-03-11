FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on concern over Ukraine crisis, Chinese growth

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. equities down as Ukraine tensions build
    * Weak Chinese export data fuels economic fear, lifts gold
    * SPDR ETF fund sees 7.5-tonne inflow
    * Coming up: U.S. Federal Budget Wednesday

 (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Tuesday
as fears of a slowdown in Chinese economic activity and worries
about an escalating crisis in Ukraine boosted demand for
bullion.
    Tensions over Ukraine continued to build and with diplomacy
at a standstill, European Union governments said they were
considering sanctions against Russia if it failed to respond
positively to an initiative to calm the crisis. 
    The Ukraine crisis sapped appetite for risk and weighed on
U.S. equities, which also boosted gold demand. 
    The precious metal also climbed after China's data showed
exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging the trade
balance into deficit. The data underscored recent concerns about
the world's second-largest economy. 
    However, analysts warned of possible gold losses if
geopolitical tensions ease and U.S. economy recovers.
    "If the Russian situation can be contained and U.S. data
continues to hold in, gold will turn into an excellent short
opportunity once again, with specs likely to flip back from long
to short quite quickly," said Bart Melek, head of commodity
strategy at TD Securities.
    Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,346.70 an ounce by
2:35 p.m. EDT (1835 GMT), having earlier reached $1,352.50, near
a four-month high.
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$5.20 at $1,346.70 an ounce, with volume about 10 percent above
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    The confrontation around the Black Sea peninsula showed no
sign of easing on Tuesday, a day after pro-Russian forces opened
fire in seizing a Ukrainian military base in Crimea and NATO
announced reconnaissance flights along its eastern frontiers.
    "There is still a good deal of safe-haven bidding in the
market on Ukraine and any possible Russian response, and that's
helping get beyond that crucial $1,350 technical and
psychological level," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said.

    ETF INFLOWS
    In a sign confidence in the precious metal may be returning
amid global uncertainties, the world's biggest bullion-backed
exchange-traded fund saw its largest inflow in a month. SPDR
Gold Trust said holdings rose 7.50 tonnes to 812.70
tonnes on Monday, the biggest inflow since Feb. 13. 
    Among other precious metals, platinum was down 1.1
percent at $1,457.80 an ounce, while palladium fell 0.9
percent to $765.90 an ounce. Silver gained 0.1 percent to
$20.82 an ounce. 
 2:35 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1346.70   5.20   0.4  1337.80 1353.00  140,923
 US Silver MAR  20.784 -0.095  -0.5   20.790  21.260       69
 US Plat APR   1464.60 -12.60  -0.9  1455.00 1485.70   13,223
 US Pall MAR    770.30  -6.35  -0.8   769.85  778.25        1
                                                               
 Gold          1348.17   9.63   0.7  1338.10 1352.50         
 Silver         20.820  0.020   0.1   20.670  21.290
 Platinum      1457.80 -15.70  -1.1  1455.50 1482.00
 Palladium      765.90  -7.10  -0.9   765.00  777.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        165,669   145,782   184,158     16.21   -0.20
 US Silver       49,039    75,624    57,848     25.22    0.36
 US Platinum     14,852    11,354    13,053     17.74    0.70
 US Palladium     5,799     8,584     5,656     23.12    4.27
                                                               
    

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Keiron Henderson, Jason Neely, David Evans and Nick
Zieminski)

