PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains near 4-month high on safe-haven demand

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Gold held on to overnight gains on Wednesday to trade near its highest in four months, as global uncertainty over economic growth and tensions in Ukraine burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,347.40 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * Ukraine's government appealed for Western help on Tuesday to stop Moscow annexing Crimea but the Black Sea peninsula, overrun by Russian troops, seemed fixed on a course that could formalise rule from Moscow within days. * China's first bond default and weak data on exports have worried investors about the health of the world's second-biggest economy. Copper and iron ore prices have been hit hardest. * Pakistan has extended its ban on gold imports to March 31, as it tries to stop smuggling to India where high import duties have made supplies scarce. * Gold-backed exchange-traded products saw inflows of $500 million in February, a reversal from 13 consecutive months of outflows, according to BlackRock. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian stock markets were set to turn lower on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors sidelined. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production 1200 India Industrial output 1800 U.S. Federal budget PRICES AT 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1347.4 -1.94 -0.14 Spot silver 20.87 0.05 0.24 Spot platinum 1462.49 4.69 0.32 Spot palladium 762.75 -1.95 -0.26 Comex gold 1347.1 0.4 0.03 Comex silver 20.89 0.075 0.36 Euro 1.3856 DXY 79.788 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)