PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains near 4-month high on safe-haven demand
March 12, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains near 4-month high on safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Gold held on to overnight
gains on Wednesday to trade near its highest in four months, as
global uncertainty over economic growth and tensions in Ukraine
burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,347.40 an ounce
by 0027 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
    * Ukraine's government appealed for Western help on Tuesday
to stop Moscow annexing Crimea but the Black Sea peninsula,
overrun by Russian troops, seemed fixed on a course that could
formalise rule from Moscow within days. 
    * China's first bond default and weak data on exports have
worried investors about the health of the world's second-biggest
economy. Copper and iron ore prices have been hit hardest.     
    * Pakistan has extended its ban on gold imports to March 31,
as it tries to stop smuggling to India where high import duties
have made supplies scarce. 
    * Gold-backed exchange-traded products saw inflows of $500
million in February, a reversal from 13 consecutive months of
outflows, according to BlackRock. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stock markets were set to turn lower on Wednesday as
economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined
with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors sidelined.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1000 Euro zone Industrial production 
    1200 India Industrial output 
    1800 U.S. Federal budget 

    PRICES AT 0027 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1347.4    -1.94     -0.14
 Spot silver         20.87     0.05      0.24
 Spot platinum     1462.49     4.69      0.32
 Spot palladium     762.75    -1.95     -0.26
 Comex gold         1347.1      0.4      0.03
 Comex silver        20.89    0.075      0.36
 Euro               1.3856                   
 DXY                79.788                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
