PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-mth high as Ukraine, China prompt safe-haven bids
#Gold Market Report
March 13, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-mth high as Ukraine, China prompt safe-haven bids

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
highest level in six months on Thursday as investors sought to
hedge their bets against geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and
economic slowdown fears in China. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was trading flat at $1,365.10 an ounce by
0017 GMT, after jumping 1.3 percent on Wednesday. The metal
reached $1,370.60 in the previous session - its highest since
Sept. 19. 
    * The EU agreed on a framework on Wednesday for its first
sanctions on Russia since the Cold War, a stronger response to
the Ukraine crisis than many expected and a mark of solidarity
with Washington in the drive to make Moscow pay for seizing
Crimea. 
    * Markets are eyeing more economic data from China on
Thursday to determine the state of the economy, after a recent
bond default and a weak exports report sent equities and base
metals lower. Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.50 tonnes to
811.20 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * India's biggest jewellery retailer Titan Co Ltd 
hopes to start exports in the next fiscal year to perk up sales
that have been dampened by the country's strict curbs on gold
imports, a senior company official said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * World stock indexes declined for a fourth day and copper
dipped to near four-year lows before rebounding on Wednesday as
worries about China's economic slowdown intensified. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0530 China Industrial output 
    0530 China Retail sales 
    0530 China Urban investment 
    1230 U.S. Import prices 
    1230 U.S. Export prices 
    1230 U.S. Retail sales 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Business inventories 

    PRICES AT 0017 GMT
 Metal             Last       Change   Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold            1365.1    -1.48     -0.11
 Spot silver           21.22    -0.02     -0.09
 Spot platinum       1468.49     2.69      0.18
 Spot palladium       772.29     2.89      0.38
 Comex gold           1365.4     -5.1     -0.37
 Comex silver          21.28   -0.078     -0.37
 Euro                 1.3898                   
 DXY                  79.636                   
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
