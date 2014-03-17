FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold rises for 5th day on safe-haven bids amid Ukraine crisis
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
March 17, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises for 5th day on safe-haven bids amid Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 17 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a fifth
session on Monday in its longest winning streak in two months to
hit a fresh six-month high as Crimea voted to join Russia,
heightening geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,386.44 an ounce by
0022 GMT, after earlier hitting $1,391.76 - its highest since
Sept. 9.
    * Mounting tensions between Russia and the West spurred
safe-haven demand for the metal. 
    * Russian state media said Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to
break with Ukraine and join Russia on Sunday, as Kiev accused
Moscow of pouring forces into the peninsula and warned
separatist leaders "the ground will burn under their feet".
 
    * U.S. President Barack Obama told Russian President
Vladimir Putin the United States rejected the results of a
secession referendum and warned that Washington was ready to
impose sanctions on Moscow over the crisis.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 3.29 tonnes to
816.59 tonnes on Friday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
in gold futures and options for a fifth consecutive week, as
worries about tensions in Ukraine and China's economy boosted
speculative interest to a 15-month high, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. 
    * Increasing numbers of gold miners, battered by last year's
drop in bullion prices, are selling planned output forward to
help shore up their finances for stormy times, but these hedges
are only for the short term. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday after
citizens of Crimea overwhelmingly voted to break with Ukraine to
join Russia. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing 
    1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow 
    1315 U.S. Industrial output 
    1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index

    PRICES AT 0022 GMT
 Metal             Last       Change   Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold           1386.44      4.7      0.34
 Spot silver           21.49     0.05      0.23
 Spot platinum       1470.24     8.44      0.58
 Spot palladium       772.75     6.35      0.83
 Comex gold           1387.5      8.5      0.62
 Comex silver          21.55    0.137      0.64
 Euro                 1.3905                   
 DXY                  79.447                   
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.