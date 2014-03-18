FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold off six-month high as equities gain
March 18, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold off six-month high as equities gain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Tuesday, hovering below a six-month high after rallies in global
shares hurt its appeal as an alternative investment, although
tensions over Crimea still offered some support.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold hardly moved at $1,366.36 an ounce by
2357 GMT. It had rallied on Monday to its highest since Sept. 9
at $1,391.76 an ounce before profit taking kicked in.  
    * U.S. gold eased 0.4 percent to $1,367.10 an ounce.
    * The United States and European Union imposed personal
sanctions on Monday on Russian and Crimean officials involved in
the seizure of Crimea from Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir
Putin signed a decree recognising the region as a sovereign
state. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.47 percent to
812.78 tonnes on Monday from 816.59 tonnes on Friday. 
    * Gold's recent rally to six-month highs may spark a further
jump to levels last seen in the second half of 2013, technical
analysts said, but fresh highs could be followed by a slide back
to last year's three-year lows. 
    * With no end in sight, South Africa's platinum strike is
set to become the biggest single stoppage to hit the country's
mining sector since the end of apartheid in 1994, and now
threatens the viability of an industry already in deep trouble.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares inched forward and the yen slipped in early
trade on Tuesday after Crimea's vote to join Russia passed
relatively peacefully, but investors remained wary ahead of this
week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy review. 
    * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing
from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased
over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the
economy was improving after a winter slowdown. 
    * Brent oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday
to near six-week lows, as ample global supplies outweighed
concerns over continued tensions between Russia and the West
over the fate of Crimea.
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 - GERMAN WHOLESALE PRICE INDEX FOR FEBRUARY 
    1000 - GERMAN ZEW ECONOMIC SENTIMENT FOR MARCH 
    1000 - EURO ZONE TRADE DATA FOR JANUARY 
    2145 - NEW ZEALAND CURRENT ACCOUNT FOR Q4 
    2330 - JAPAN REUTERS TANKAN DI FOR MARCH 
    2350 - JAPAN TRADE BALANCE FOR FEBRUARY 
    2350 - JAPAN IMPORTS AND EXPORTS FOR FEBRUARY     
    
    PRICES
        
  Precious metals prices 2357 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1366.36    0.02   +0.00     13.40
  Spot Silver        21.16    0.03   +0.14      9.02
  Spot Platinum    1463.00    4.00   +0.27      6.98
  Spot Palladium    770.00    0.50   +0.06      7.99
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1367.10   -5.80   -0.42     13.75         1233
  COMEX SILVER MAY4  21.23   -0.05   +0.00      9.58          354
  Euro/Dollar       1.3925
  Dollar/Yen        101.85
 
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
