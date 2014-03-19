FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after fall; equities watched
March 19, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after fall; equities watched

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on
Wednesday as fears of an escalation of tensions in Ukraine eased
slightly but markets remained cautious ahead a policy decision
by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    The Fed is expected to continue to reduce its monthly bond
purchase programme, but also to alter its forward guidance when
it gives its statement later in the day. The meeting will be the
first presided over by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,356.80 an ounce
by 0026 GMT. The metal rallied on Monday to a six-month high at
$1,391.76 before investors started to cash in profits, taking it
to $1350.19 on Tuesday.  
    * U.S. gold was at $1,357.20 an ounce, down 0.13
percent.     
    * The White House on Tuesday condemned Russian President
Vladimir Putin's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and said it
was preparing a fresh round of sanctions in response to the
worst East-West crisis since the Cold War. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian share markets opened on a tentative footing on
Wednesday, with investors cautious amid the backdrop of
East-West geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and ahead of a
closely-watched Federal Reserve policy review later in the
session. 
    * U.S. crude oil futures rose by more than $1 per barrel to
its highest price in a week on Tuesday, following strong gains
in equities outweighed forecasts for another build in domestic
supplies, while Brent was bolstered by concerns over violence in
Crimea. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    N/A - The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee announces decision on interest rates
    0930- Bank of England will release the Minutes of March
Monetary Policy 
         
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1356.80    1.16   +0.09     12.60
  Spot Silver        20.81    0.04   +0.19      7.21
  Spot Platinum    1455.00    4.50   +0.31      6.40
  Spot Palladium    766.00    1.50   +0.20      7.43
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1357.20   -1.80   -0.13     12.93         5180
  COMEX SILVER MAY4  20.86    0.00   +0.00      7.69          400
  Euro/Dollar       1.3930
  Dollar/Yen        101.44
 
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
