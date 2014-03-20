FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week low on Fed, firm U.S. dollar
March 20, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week low on Fed, firm U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters) - Gold hit its weakest in
three weeks on Thursday as the U.S. dollar jumped on
expectations the Federal Reserve could end its  bond-buying
programme this fall, hurting the metal's safe haven appeal as a
hedge against inflation.
     Janet Yellen, speaking at her first news conference as the
Fed chief after the close of the U.S. central bank's two-day
policy meeting, said the Fed could start to raise interest rates
around six months after its current asset purchase programme
ends. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Cash gold hit a low of $1,325.34 an ounce, the
weakest since Feb. 28, and stood at $1,328.84 by 0012 GMT, down 
      $2.00.   
    * U.S. gold for April delivery fell $11.90 an ounce
to $1,329.40, having earlier hit $1,326.10, its lowest since
end-February.     
     * India has allowed five domestic private sector banks to
import gold, in what industry officials say could be a
significant step towards easing of tough curbs on the metal
imposed last year to cut the country's trade deficit.
 
    * As Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his seizure
of Crimea, European Union leaders hold critical talks on
Thursday on how to respond amid growing doubts over whether they
are united enough to impose hard-hitting sanctions on Moscow.
 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on
Thursday as investors wrestled with the risk that U.S. interest
rates could rise sooner and faster than previously thought,
pressuring stock and bond prices. 
    * Brent oil futures fell on Wednesday as worries over
sanctions affecting Russian oil supplies eased, while U.S. crude
oil rose on an inventory draw at the benchmark's pricing hub and
ahead of the front month contract's expiration. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Producer prices 
    1230 U.S. Weekly initial jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Existing home sales 
    1400 U.S. Leading index 
    1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index
   
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0012 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1328.84   -2.00   -0.15     10.28
  Spot Silver        20.59    0.04   +0.19      6.08
  Spot Platinum    1443.49    3.89   +0.27      5.56
  Spot Palladium    762.72    1.22   +0.16      6.97
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1329.40  -11.90   -0.89     10.62         3738
  COMEX SILVER MAY4  20.65   -0.18   +0.00      6.58          796
  Euro/Dollar       1.3819
  Dollar/Yen        102.34
  
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
