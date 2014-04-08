FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on softer equities but still below $1,300
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 8, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on softer equities but still below $1,300

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher on Tuesday
to within a whisker of the $1,300-an-ounce level, regaining
ground from overnight losses as weaker equities increased its
safe-haven appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,298.11 an ounce by
0026 GMT. It fell 0.5 percent in the previous session as a 
short-covering rally after U.S. jobs data fizzed out. 
    * Holdings of the world's largest platinum-backed
exchange-traded fund, Johannesburg's NewPlat ETF, breached 1
million ounces for the first time last week, data from the fund
showed, as a strike in the South African platinum sector
prompted new buying. 
    * Mining-focused private equity firm Waterton Global
Resource Management has raised $1.016 billion for its latest
flagship precious metals fund. 
    * BlackRock said that gold ETPs had experienced a "momentum
shift" in the first quarter with interest rates holding steady
and higher prices. Gold ETPs attracted some $626 million in
March and $154 million over the quarter, according to BlackRock.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Wall Street stocks slumped on Monday, extending a broad
retreat in global equities markets from a six-year high touched
last week, while U.S. Treasuries' yields moved lower.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Trade balance Feb 
    1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism March 
    1145 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales
    
    PRICES AT 0026 GMT    
 Metal            Last       Change   Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold          1298.11     2.07       0.16
 Spot silver          19.87     0.05       0.25
 Spot platinum      1422.25     1.25       0.09
 Spot palladium       763.5      2.3        0.3
 Comex gold          1298.5      0.2       0.02
 Comex silver        19.915    0.008       0.04
 Euro                1.3747                    
 DXY                 80.175                    
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.