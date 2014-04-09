FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-wk high as Ukraine tensions boost safe-haven bids
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 9, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-wk high as Ukraine tensions boost safe-haven bids

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
highest in two weeks on Wednesday, holding on to sharp overnight
gains, as rising geopolitical tensions over Ukraine burnished
its safe-haven appeal.
    However, investors continued to pull money out of
gold-backed exchange-traded funds, raising the risk that the
price gains would be short lived. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose nearly 0.1 percent to $1,309.22 an
ounce by 0021 GMT, after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous
session. The metal hit a two-week high of $1,314.43 on Tuesday. 
    * U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry accused Russian agents
and special forces of stirring separatist unrest in eastern
Ukraine, saying Moscow could be trying to prepare for military
action as it had in Crimea. 
    * The rising tensions increased gold's safe-haven appeal,
while a lower greenback made the dollar-denominated metal more
attractive for holders of other currencies.
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed ETF, fell 2.7 tonnes to 806.48 tonnes on Tuesday.
The fund has not seen any fresh inflows since March 24.
 
    * As a strike by South African platinum miners enters its
eleventh week, the likelihood that employers will bow to demands
for better pay is receding and a drastic overhaul of the
loss-making industry is looking more inevitable. 
    * Iraq's central bank may buy more gold in coming months
depending on investment needs, the country's finance minister
said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar languished at three-week lows against a basket
of major currencies on Wednesday, having broken decisively lower
as the yen squeezed higher and even the euro gained a tailwind.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Exports Feb 
    0600 Germany Imports Feb 
    1400 U.S. Wholesale sales Feb 
    1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes for March meeting 
    
    PRICES AT 0021 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold          1309.22        1       0.08
 Spot silver          19.99        0          0
 Spot platinum       1436.5      2.7       0.19
 Spot palladium      773.75     1.65       0.21
 Comex gold          1309.9      0.8       0.06
 Comex silver        20.025   -0.032      -0.16
 Euro                1.3787                    
 DXY                 79.823                    
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.