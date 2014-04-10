FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-week high on easing rate hike fears
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 10, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-week high on easing rate hike fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Gold steadied near two-week
highs on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting showed that officials were not keen on increasing
interest rates anytime soon. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,311.45 an ounce by 0034
GMT, after rising for the last two sessions.
    * The minutes from the Fed's March 18-19 meeting showed
policymakers were unanimous in wanting to ditch the thresholds
they had used to telegraph a policy tightening and did not
reveal any discussion of keeping rates near zero for a
"considerable time," as the Fed mentioned in a policy statement
issued after the meeting. 
    * Gold stocks sitting inside U.S. exchange warehouses have
risen to a 10-month high as physical buying has continued to
weaken, underscoring concerns about slowing demand from Asia.
    
    * Russia's biggest gold miner Polyus Gold is
considering delisting from London, Kommersant newspaper said,
which would make it the first Russian company to heed a call by
officials to bring assets home to survive Western sanctions.
 
    * South Africa-based coal producer Exxaro hopes to
diversify into platinum group metals and is looking at
opportunities which could include assets Anglo American 
has signaled it might divest. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares look to extend recent solid gains on
Thursday, while the dollar drifted at three-week lows against a
basket of major currencies. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China Trade data March 
    0645 France Industrial output Feb 
    1230 U.S. Import prices March 
    1230 U.S. Export prices March 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1800 U.S. Federal budget March

    PRICES AT 0034 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change    Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold          1311.45      0.05         0
 Spot silver          19.88      0.03      0.15
 Spot platinum      1437.75      2.85       0.2
 Spot palladium      779.75      1.45      0.19
 Comex gold          1312.1       6.2      0.47
 Comex silver         19.92      0.15      0.76
 Euro                1.3858                    
 DXY                 79.496                    
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.