PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-1/2 week high; poised for best week in a month
April 11, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-1/2 week high; poised for best week in a month

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
highest in 2-1/2 weeks on Friday, and looked set to log its best
week in a month on weaker equities and increasing hopes that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off on tighter interest rates.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.08 percent to $1,317.35 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after three straight days of gains. The precious
metal is up 1.2 percent for the week.
    * It hit a high of $1,324.40 on Thursday - its highest since
March 24.
    * Gold investors were reassured by Wednesday's release of
the Fed's March meeting minutes that showed policymakers were
not keen on rising interest rates straight after the wind-down
of bond purchases, as the markets had feared.
    * Gold's safe-haven appeal was also boosted by the biggest
one-day drop on Nasdaq since August 2011 on Thursday. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 tonnes to
806.22 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * Goldcorp Inc raised its hostile takeover offer for
Osisko Mining Corp, squeaking above a white knight bid
by Yamana Gold Inc and heightening a bidding war that
has helped inject life into a depressed gold mining sector.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japanese shares are set to open sharply lower on Friday
after Wall Street took a fresh tumble in what is increasingly
looking like a major portfolio shift from equities to bonds,
emerging markets and, to a lesser extent, gold. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China Producer prices March 
    0130 China Consumer prices March 
    0645 France Current account Feb 
    1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index April

    PRICES AT 0025 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold         1317.35    -1.07      -0.08
 Spot silver         19.97    -0.03      -0.15
 Spot platinum        1447     -2.4      -0.17
 Spot palladium     784.72    -2.18      -0.28
 Comex gold         1317.9     -2.6       -0.2
 Comex silver           20   -0.091      -0.45
 Euro               1.3888                    
 DXY                 79.41                    
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

