FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near three-week high on Ukraine tensions
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 15, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near three-week high on Ukraine tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
highest in three weeks on Tuesday as heightened tensions between
the West and Russia over Ukraine lifted the metal's safe-haven
appeal.
    Palladium continued to hold near its highest since August
2011 on worries over supply constrains from Russia and South
Africa, the top two producers of the metal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,325.90 an ounce by 0021
GMT, not too far from its 3-week high of $1,330.90 hit on
Monday.
    * Palladium was near its near three-year high of $816.10 on
fears that U.S. sanctions on Russia would curb supply, and on
prolonged mine strikes in South Africa. 
    * Pro-Russian separatists ignored an ultimatum to leave
occupied government buildings in eastern Ukraine and instead
seized more buildings as the government failed to follow through
on a threatened military crackdown. 
    * U.S. President Barack Obama criticized Russia in a
telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin
later on Monday, saying Moscow's actions in Ukraine were not
conducive to a diplomatic solution.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.80 tonnes to
806.22 tonnes - the first inflow since March 24.  
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equities rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales
data signaled economic growth, while the euro fell after the
European Central Bank gave its strongest signal yet that it
would ease policy to cool the single currency. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment April 
    0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Feb 
    1230 U.S. Consumer prices March 
    1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing April 
    1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow Feb 
    1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index April

    PRICES AT 0021 GMT    
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1325.9     -0.2     -0.02
 Spot silver         19.96     0.04       0.2
 Spot platinum     1460.99     1.09      0.07
 Spot palladium     804.97    -1.13     -0.14
 Comex gold         1326.1     -1.4     -0.11
 Comex silver        19.97    -0.04      -0.2
 Euro               1.3818                   
 DXY                79.757                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
   

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.