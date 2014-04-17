PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,300 on Ukraine; fund outflows pose risk

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Gold held steady just above $1,300 an ounce on Thursday supported by tensions in Ukraine, but the metal was at the risk of adding to recent losses as the world's biggest gold-backed fund saw its sharpest outflow in nearly four months. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,302.20 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after closing flat on Wednesday. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust fell 8.39 tonnes to 798.43 tonnes on Wednesday - the biggest outflow since Dec. 23, indicating waning investor interest. * Gold fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday, on technical selling and growing fears about slowing demand in top consumer China. * Heightened geopolitical tensions in Ukraine kept the metal supported near $1,300 after the fall. Separatists flew the Russian flag on armoured vehicles taken from the Ukrainian army, humiliating a Kiev government operation to recapture eastern towns controlled by pro-Moscow partisans. * Canada's Osisko Mining Corp reached a C$3.9 billion ($3.6 billion) deal to sell most of its assets to Yamana Gold Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd as it battles to thwart a hostile takeover bid from Goldcorp Inc , one of the world's biggest gold miners. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets advanced broadly on Wednesday after China reported growth that beat expectations, providing relief to investors worried about the Chinese economy, while the dollar eased on the growing view the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates lower than normal for a few years. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment March 0600 Germany Producer prices March 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index April PRICES AT 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1302.2 -0.2 -0.02 Spot silver 19.61 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1433.75 1.7 0.12 Spot palladium 799.25 1.35 0.17 Comex gold 1302.6 -0.9 -0.07 Comex silver 19.64 0.006 0.03 Euro 1.383 DXY 79.728 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)