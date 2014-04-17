FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,300 on Ukraine; fund outflows pose risk
April 17, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,300 on Ukraine; fund outflows pose risk

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Gold held steady just above
$1,300 an ounce on Thursday supported by tensions in Ukraine,
but the metal was at the risk of adding to recent losses as the
world's biggest gold-backed fund saw its sharpest outflow in
nearly four months.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,302.20 an ounce
by 0022 GMT, after closing flat on Wednesday.
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust fell 8.39 tonnes to
798.43 tonnes on Wednesday - the biggest outflow since Dec. 23,
indicating waning investor interest. 
    * Gold fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday, on technical
selling and growing fears about slowing demand in top consumer
China. 
    * Heightened geopolitical tensions in Ukraine kept the metal
supported near $1,300 after the fall. Separatists flew the
Russian flag on armoured vehicles taken from the Ukrainian army,
humiliating a Kiev government operation to recapture eastern
towns controlled by pro-Moscow partisans. 
    * Canada's Osisko Mining Corp reached a C$3.9
billion ($3.6 billion) deal to sell most of its assets to Yamana
Gold Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd as it
battles to thwart a hostile takeover bid from Goldcorp Inc
, one of the world's biggest gold miners. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets advanced broadly on Wednesday after
China reported growth that beat expectations, providing relief
to investors worried about the Chinese economy, while the dollar
eased on the growing view the Federal Reserve will keep interest
rates lower than normal for a few years. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China Foreign direct investment March 
    0600 Germany Producer prices March 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index April

    PRICES AT 0022 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold          1302.2     -0.2      -0.02
 Spot silver         19.61     0.01       0.05
 Spot platinum     1433.75      1.7       0.12
 Spot palladium     799.25     1.35       0.17
 Comex gold         1302.6     -0.9      -0.07
 Comex silver        19.64    0.006       0.03
 Euro                1.383                    
 DXY                79.728                    
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
