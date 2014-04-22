PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to 4th session; fund outflows continue

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses into a fourth session on Tuesday, hovering near its lowest in 2-1/2 weeks as equities climbed and on outflows from bullion-backed funds. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,288.11 an ounce by 0021 GMT. The metal declined to $1,281.40 the day before - its lowest since April 3. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3 tonnes to 792.14 tonnes on Monday. * Last week alone, outflows from the fund - closely watched due to the size of its holdings - totalled 9.3 tonnes, erasing all the gains made in the year. * Talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp about a potential merger have hit a snag, but sources said the companies remain keen to reach a deal and discussions are likely to resume. * Goldcorp Inc said it is walking away from its hostile bid for Osisko Mining Corp, clearing the way for Yamana Gold Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd to take control of Osisko's flagship Canadian Malartic mine. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose on Monday, building on last week's rally as investors continued to digest corporate results, while the dollar reached a two-week high against the yen after Japan posted a record trade deficit. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1300 U.S. monthly home price index Feb 1400 Euro zone consumer confidence April 1400 U.S. existing home sales March 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index April PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1288.11 -1.43 -0.11 Spot silver 19.37 -0.02 -0.1 Spot platinum 1399.74 6.64 0.48 Spot palladium 776.33 -0.37 -0.05 Comex gold 1288.5 0 0 Comex silver 19.4 0.049 0.25 Euro 1.3793 DXY 79.974 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)