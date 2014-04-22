FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
April 22, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to 4th session; fund outflows continue

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses into a
fourth session on Tuesday, hovering near its lowest in 2-1/2
weeks as equities climbed and on outflows from bullion-backed
funds.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,288.11 an
ounce by 0021 GMT. The metal declined to $1,281.40 the day
before - its lowest since April 3.   
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3 tonnes to 792.14
tonnes on Monday. 
    * Last week alone, outflows from the fund - closely watched
due to the size of its holdings - totalled 9.3 tonnes, erasing
all the gains made in the year. 
    * Talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont
Mining Corp about a potential merger have hit a snag,
but sources said the companies remain keen to reach a deal and
discussions are likely to resume. 
    * Goldcorp Inc said it is walking away from its
hostile bid for Osisko Mining Corp, clearing the way
for Yamana Gold Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 
to take control of Osisko's flagship Canadian Malartic mine.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks rose on Monday, building on last week's rally
as investors continued to digest corporate results, while the
dollar reached a two-week high against the yen after Japan
posted a record trade deficit. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1300 U.S. monthly home price index Feb 
    1400 Euro zone consumer confidence April 
    1400 U.S. existing home sales March 
    1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index April

    PRICES AT 0021 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1288.11    -1.43     -0.11
 Spot silver         19.37    -0.02      -0.1
 Spot platinum     1399.74     6.64      0.48
 Spot palladium     776.33    -0.37     -0.05
 Comex gold         1288.5        0         0
 Comex silver         19.4    0.049      0.25
 Euro               1.3793                   
 DXY                79.974                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

