PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-1/2 month low on firm equities, fund outflows
April 23, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-1/2 month low on firm equities, fund outflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
lowest in more than two months on Wednesday as stronger equities
dented the metal's safe-haven appeal and bullion funds showed
weak investor appetite.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was trading flat at $1,283.40 an ounce by
0021 GMT. It fell to a low of $1,277.10 on Tuesday - its weakest
since Feb. 11.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, has seen sharp outflows in the last week,
weighing on prices. 
    * India's gold imports in April and May could be less than
half of arrivals in March, as restrictions on the movement of
cash during general elections dent the buying power of
consumers, jewellery industry officials said. 
    * The increasing use of technology on financial trading
floors is driving a trend for banks to roll precious metals
operations into their forex businesses as a separate unit from
other commodities activities. 
    * Barclays said it would exit most of its base
metals, energy and agricultural trading but will continue in
precious metals, some oil and gas derivatives products and index
products. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets rose on Tuesday, lifted by solid
U.S. corporate earnings and deal-making activity among European
drugmakers, while the euro edged above break-even. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI April 
    0700 France Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 
    0730 Germany Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 
    0800 Euro zone Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 
    1345 U.S. Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI April 
    1400 U.S. New home sales March

    PRICES AT 0021 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1283.4      0.4      0.03
 Spot silver        19.38     0.02       0.1
 Spot platinum     1401.4      9.1      0.65
 Spot palladium    783.25     3.15       0.4
 Comex gold        1283.5      2.4      0.19
 Comex silver      19.415    0.054      0.28
 Euro              1.3803                   
 DXY               79.908                   
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
