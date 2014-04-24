FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-1/2 month low as equities rally
#Gold Market Report
April 24, 2014

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-1/2 month low as equities rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Thursday, hovering near the weakest in more than two months, as
a rally in equities dimmed its appeal as an alternative
investment and jewellers looked for prices to fall further. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold was quoted at $1,283.65 an ounce by 0023 GMT.
It dropped to a low of $1,277.10 on Tuesday - its weakest since
Feb. 11 -- due to outflows from physical gold funds. 
    * U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,283.70 an
ounce.    
    * Investment demand remains weak with the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, seeing
sharp outflows in recent days. Last week alone, the fund's
outflows totalled 9.3 tonnes, erasing all the gains made in the
year. 
     * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United
States of being behind the political upheaval in Ukraine and
said Moscow would respond if its interests came under attack.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets could get a lift on Thursday after tech
heavyweights Apple and Facebook beat Wall Street expectations,
sending their stock up sharply and boosting Nasdaq futures.
 
    * The New Zealand dollar rallied on Thursday after the
country's central bank lifted interest rates and signalled more
hikes ahead, while caution ahead of a speech by the European
Central Bank kept the euro subdued. 
         
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Business climate April 
    0800 Germany If business climate April 
    1230 U.S. Durable goods orders March 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1283.65    0.36   +0.03      6.53
  Spot Silver        19.38   -0.02   -0.10     -0.15
  Spot Platinum    1398.25    1.65   +0.12      2.25
  Spot Palladium    784.85    1.45   +0.19     10.08
  COMEX GOLD JUN4  1283.70   -0.90   -0.07      6.81         1612
  COMEX SILVER MAY4  19.43   -0.01   +0.00      0.28          641
  Euro/Dollar       1.3814
  Dollar/Yen        102.50
  

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
