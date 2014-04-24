PRECIOUS-Gold turns higher on Ukraine worries, options buying

* New Ukraine worries, U.S. options-related buying boost gold

* U.S. gold futures volume strong on rising tensions

* Encouraging U.S. durable goods orders data hits gold early (Updates prices)

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Thursday as rising geopolitical tensions and options-related buying helped reverse the precious metal’s early sharp losses after it fell to a 2-1/2 month low.

Bullion prices were underpinned after Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow rebels as they closed in on the separatists’ military stronghold in the east.

Gold rose as much as 1.1 percent to near $1,300 an ounce near 10 a.m EDT (1400 GMT), with U.S. gold futures logging more than 20,000 lots in a 10-minute period, or about 20 percent of volume at the time, when Russia said it launched army drills near the border in response, raising fears that its troops would invade.

Buying related to Thursday’s COMEX May option expiration also supported gold prices, with heavy concentrations of open interest for both call and put options at the $1,300 strike price, traders said.

“Traders are eyeing that $1,300 mark, which offers some resistance to the rally,” said Tom Power, senior commodity broker at Chicago-based RJO Futures. “You are going to get a lot of traders dancing around that number.”

Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,292.95 an ounce by 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT).

In early U.S. trading, spot gold had fallen to a 2-1/2 month low of $1,268.24 due to firmer equities and a weaker technical picture that had triggered strong selling, traders said.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery shot up $6 to settle at $1,290.60 an ounce.

Upbeat U.S. durable goods orders for March had earlier given a boost to the dollar, triggering further declines in the price of gold.

Tensions between Moscow and Western powers over Ukraine are lending gold support, but it remains in a somewhat fragile situation as interest from long-term investors is still absent, Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen said.

Investment demand remains weak with the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, seeing sharp outflows in recent days.

Last week, the fund’s outflows totalled 9.3 tonnes, erasing all the gains made in the year.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 1.1 percent at $19.62 an ounce, having dropped to a nearly five- month low of $18.91 an ounce earlier.

Platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,408.25 an ounce and palladium gained 2.1 percent to $799.50 an ounce, reversing a recent sharp pullback.

Platinum group investors are now digesting news that three top platinum producers said they will take their wage-settlement offer directly to the miners in a bid to end the longest mining strike in living memory for South Africa. 5:00 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1290.60 6.00 0.5 1268.40 1299.00 182,063 US Silver MAY 19.688 0.250 1.3 18.930 19.910 88,272 US Plat JUL 1409.60 5.70 0.4 1387.30 1417.20 12,857 US Pall JUN 802.30 16.30 2.1 778.00 806.00 6,658 Gold 1292.95 9.66 0.8 1268.80 1297.90 Silver 19.620 0.220 1.1 18.980 19.870 Platinum 1408.25 11.65 0.8 1388.50 1411.50 Palladium 799.50 16.10 2.1 779.50 802.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 190,460 154,369 174,240 15.75 -0.01 US Silver 130,253 52,831 59,564 22.14 -1.84 US Platinum 12,976 13,032 12,297 16.68 0.16 US Palladium 7,434 5,546 5,933 28.75 -0.96 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Catherine Evans, Meredith Mazzilli and Jan Paschal)