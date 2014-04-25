PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-1/2-month low, equities watched

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Friday and held near its weakest level in more than two months following overnight gains in equities, but rising tensions in Ukraine could offer some support. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.06 percent to $1,292.50 an ounce by 0036 GMT. It had dropped to around a 2-1/2 month low of $1,268.24 on Thursday due to firmer equities and a weaker technical picture. * U.S. gold was at $1,293.00 an ounce, up $2.40 an ounce. * Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow rebels on Thursday as they closed in on the separatists' military stronghold in the east, and Russia launched army drills near the border in response, raising fears its troops would invade. * Turkey cut its gold holdings by 14.3 tonnes to 483 tonnes in March, while Russia lowered its bullion reserves slightly last month, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Thursday. * Newmont Mining Corp, which sources have said is in talks with Barrick Gold Corp on a merger, reported a steep drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as a result of lower gold and copper prices. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar came under pressure against the yen on Friday as rising tensions in Ukraine undermined optimism about U.S. economic growth following strong U.S. durable goods data. * Asian stocks struggled to rise on Friday, as the impact of upbeat U.S. economic data and robust U.S. tech shares faced off against fears of an escalating Ukraine crisis that bolstered the safe-haven yen. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Final April 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Final April PRICES Precious metals prices 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1292.50 -0.74 -0.06 7.27 Spot Silver 19.66 0.06 +0.31 1.29 Spot Platinum 1410.90 4.75 +0.34 3.17 Spot Palladium 798.50 0.00 +0.00 11.99 COMEX GOLD JUN4 1293.00 2.40 +0.19 7.59 1964 COMEX SILVER MAY4 19.68 -0.01 +0.00 1.57 354 Euro/Dollar 1.3829 Dollar/Yen 102.31 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)