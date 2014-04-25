FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-1/2-month low, equities watched
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 25, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-1/2-month low, equities watched

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Friday and held near its weakest level in more than two months
following overnight gains in equities, but rising tensions in
Ukraine could offer some support. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.06 percent to $1,292.50 an ounce
by 0036 GMT. It had dropped to around a 2-1/2 month low of
$1,268.24 on Thursday due to firmer equities and a weaker
technical picture.  
    * U.S. gold was at $1,293.00 an ounce, up $2.40 an
ounce.    
    * Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow rebels on
Thursday as they closed in on the separatists' military
stronghold in the east, and Russia launched army drills near the
border in response, raising fears its troops would invade.
 
     * Turkey cut its gold holdings by 14.3 tonnes to 483 tonnes
in March, while Russia lowered its bullion reserves slightly
last month, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on
Thursday. 
    * Newmont Mining Corp, which sources have said is in
talks with Barrick Gold Corp on a merger, reported a
steep drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as a result of
lower gold and copper prices. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar came under pressure against the yen on Friday
as rising tensions in Ukraine undermined optimism about U.S.
economic growth following strong U.S. durable goods data.
 
    * Asian stocks struggled to rise on Friday, as the impact of
upbeat U.S. economic data and robust U.S. tech shares faced off
against fears of an escalating Ukraine crisis that bolstered the
safe-haven yen. 
          
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Final April
    1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Final April
      
    PRICES
  Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1292.50   -0.74   -0.06      7.27
  Spot Silver        19.66    0.06   +0.31      1.29
  Spot Platinum    1410.90    4.75   +0.34      3.17
  Spot Palladium    798.50    0.00   +0.00     11.99
  COMEX GOLD JUN4  1293.00    2.40   +0.19      7.59         1964
  COMEX SILVER MAY4  19.68   -0.01   +0.00      1.57          354
  Euro/Dollar       1.3829
  Dollar/Yen        102.31
 
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.