FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Ukraine worries, weaker U.S. equities
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 25, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Ukraine worries, weaker U.S. equities

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Bullion ends week up 0.5 pct for third weekly rise in 4
    * U.S., Europe prepare more sanctions against Russia
    * No resolution after S.Africa producers' settlement offer
    * Coming up: U.S. pending home sales Monday

 (Adds second comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose to close at
$1,300 an ounce on Friday, extending the previous day's sharp
reversal from a 2-1/2 month low, as violence in Ukraine boosted
bullion's safe-haven appeal, and weakness in equity markets also
supported gold.
    For the week, gold was up 0.5 percent, its third weekly rise
in four weeks.
    "Today's move in gold is driven by risk-off sentiment.
Technical buying, a stronger euro/dollar have also helped give
some support to prices," HSBC analyst Howard Wen said. 
    The United States said it was prepared to impose further
targeted sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine and
that European leaders had agreed to coordinate on steps to make
Moscow pay. The crisis escalated when armed pro-Russian
separatists in the eastern city of Slaviansk seized a bus
carrying international mediators. 
    On Thursday, Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow
rebels, prompting Russia to begin army drills near the border.
    Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,300.74 by 3:01
p.m. EDT (1901 GMT). 
    On Thursday, it hit a 2-1/2 month low of $1,268.24 on
stronger equities before reversing higher on escalating tensions
over Ukraine. 
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled up
$10.20 at $1,300.80 an ounce, with trading volume about 30
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    U.S. stocks fell, pulled lower by a decline in consumer
discretionary stocks, as bellwether names Amazon.com and Ford
Motor fell in the wake of their quarterly earnings.     
    Gold tends to have an inverse relationship with equity
markets, with investors seeking refuge from riskier assets in
times of political or financial troubles.
    Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said stock market
movements over the next few weeks, and U.S. economic data and
interest rates decision remain key for the gold market's
outlook.
    In economic data on Friday, U.S. consumer sentiment rose
more than expected in April, moving to a nine-month high,
according to the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan index.
But the U.S. services sector expanded at a slower rate as job
creation decelerated.  
    Investors are now awaiting a policy meeting by the U.S.
Federal Reserve for more trading cues.
    Physical gold investors now digest news that India will not
immediately withdraw curbs on gold imports, an official said,
but it will be done in a calibrated manner. 
    India, the second biggest consumer of gold after China, last
year imposed a record 10 percent import duty on the metal.
    Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1
percent to $19.62 an ounce, having dropped close to a five-month
low at $18.91 an ounce in the previous session. 
    Platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,417.50 an ounce,
palladium gained 1 percent to $806.75 an ounce.
    South African producers Anglo American Platinum,
Impala Platinum Holdings and Lonmin said that
no resolution had yet been achieved over a three-month strike
relating to wages and benefits. 
 3:01 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold JUN   1300.80  10.20   0.8  1290.40 1305.20  100,067
 US Silver MAY  19.691  0.003   0.0   19.515  19.810   54,628
 US Plat JUL   1424.30  14.70   1.0  1411.10 1431.00    8,461
 US Pall JUN    811.20   8.90   1.1   800.00  812.50    4,829
                                                               
 Gold          1300.74   7.50   0.6  1290.60 1305.00         
 Silver         19.620  0.020   0.1   19.550  19.770
 Platinum      1417.50  11.35   0.8  1411.20 1426.50
 Palladium      806.75   8.25   1.0   801.50  810.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        105,671   149,693   173,573     15.88    0.11
 US Silver       92,361    56,417    59,957     22.22    0.08
 US Platinum      8,608    11,845    12,281     16.64   -0.04
 US Palladium     5,396     5,503     5,945     24.72   -4.03
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by David Goodman, David Evans and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.