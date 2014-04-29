PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,300, strong US data offsets Ukraine tensions

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Gold traded below $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday, holding on to most of its losses from the previous session as strong U.S. data offset safe-haven bids from escalating tensions between Russia and the West. Investors are now eyeing this week's U.S. jobs report and a Federal Reserve policy meeting to further gauge the strength of the world's largest economy and the central bank's stance on tightening monetary policy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,296.11 an ounce by 0020 GMT. Prices reached a 1-1/2 week high of $1,306.11 on Monday before ending down 0.6 percent on signs of a strengthening U.S. housing market. * Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose in March for the first time in nine months, a sign the housing market could be stabilizing after suffering a setback from a rise in interest rates and a severe winter. * The United States imposed new sanctions on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, prompting Moscow to denounce "Cold War" tactics amid more violence in eastern Ukraine. * China's gold purchases via main conduit Hong Kong fell to a four-month low in March as a weaker yuan and domestic prices below the global benchmark kept banks from importing. * Failed merger talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp descended into acrimony, with the two large gold miners publicly accusing each other of scuppering a deal favoured by many investors. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro traded at multi-week highs against the yen early on Tuesday and held firm against the dollar following a surprisingly strong performance overnight as expectations for additional stimulus from the European Central Bank waned. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment May 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 MM SA Feb 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Feb PRICES AT 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1296.11 0.51 0.04 Spot silver 19.59 0.03 0.15 Spot platinum 1416.7 -0.3 -0.03 Spot palladium 797.75 -0.45 -0.06 Comex gold 1296.5 -2.5 -0.19 Comex silver 19.585 -0.003 -0.02 Euro 1.3852 DXY 79.695 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)