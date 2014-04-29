FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,300, strong US data offsets Ukraine tensions
#Gold Market Report
April 29, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,300, strong US data offsets Ukraine tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Gold traded below $1,300 an
ounce on Tuesday, holding on to most of its losses from the
previous session as strong U.S. data offset safe-haven bids from
escalating tensions between Russia and the West. 
    Investors are now eyeing this week's U.S. jobs report and a
Federal Reserve policy meeting to further gauge the strength of
the world's largest economy and the central bank's stance on
tightening monetary policy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,296.11 an ounce by 0020
GMT. Prices reached a 1-1/2 week high of $1,306.11 on Monday
before ending down 0.6 percent on signs of a strengthening U.S.
housing market. 
    * Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose in March
for the first time in nine months, a sign the housing market
could be stabilizing after suffering a setback from a rise in
interest rates and a severe winter. 
    * The United States imposed new sanctions on allies of
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, prompting Moscow to
denounce "Cold War" tactics amid more violence in eastern
Ukraine. 
    * China's gold purchases via main conduit Hong Kong fell to
a four-month low in March as a weaker yuan and domestic prices
below the global benchmark kept banks from importing.
 
    * Failed merger talks between Barrick Gold Corp and
Newmont Mining Corp descended into acrimony, with the
two large gold miners publicly accusing each other of scuppering
a deal favoured by many investors.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro traded at multi-week highs against the yen early
on Tuesday and held firm against the dollar following a
surprisingly strong performance overnight as expectations for
additional stimulus from the European Central Bank waned. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment May 
    1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 
    1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 MM SA Feb 
    1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Feb 

    PRICES AT 0020 GMT 
 Metal            Last       Change    Pct chg
                                                
 Spot gold        1296.11    0.51      0.04
 Spot silver      19.59      0.03      0.15
 Spot platinum    1416.7     -0.3      -0.03
 Spot palladium   797.75     -0.45     -0.06
 Comex gold       1296.5     -2.5      -0.19
 Comex silver     19.585     -0.003    -0.02
 Euro             1.3852               
 DXY              79.695               
                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
