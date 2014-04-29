FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,300, strong US data offsets Ukraine tensions
April 29, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,300, strong US data offsets Ukraine tensions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold holds on to overnight losses
    * Traders eyeing Fed meeting, jobs report for cues

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a second
straight session on Tuesday, struggling below $1,300 an ounce as
strong U.S. data offset safe-haven bids from escalating tensions
between Russia and the West. 
    Investors are now eyeing this week's U.S. jobs report and a
Federal Reserve policy meeting to gauge further the strength of
the world's largest economy and the central bank's stance on
tightening monetary policy. 
    Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,292.80 an ounce by
0640 GMT. Prices reached a 1-1/2 week high of $1,306.11 on
Monday before ending down 0.6 percent on signs of a
strengthening U.S. housing market. 
    "All eyes will be on the Fed statement and its future course
of action. The U.S. jobs report on Friday could be of more
significance as markets are expecting the labour market to
continue improving following a winter slowdown," Hong Kong's
Wing Fung Financial Group said in a note.
    "Both data will have a significant adverse impact on gold.
We expect the market to drop prior to the data releases," it
said.   
    A strong economy could mean safe-haven demand for gold would
slow, and the Fed could quicken its path towards a tighter
monetary policy. The U.S. central bank has already been slowing
the pace of its bond purchases. 
    In the latest sign that the economy is recovering well, data
on Monday showed contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes
rose in March for the first time in nine months. 
    Meanwhile, tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine
remained high after the United States imposed new sanctions on
allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, prompting Moscow to
denounce "Cold War" tactics amid more violence in eastern
Ukraine. 
    The Ukraine situation has taken a backseat this week for
gold as the focus is on the Fed meeting and other data releases,
said one precious metals trader.
    In the physical markets, data showed China's gold purchases
via main conduit Hong Kong fell to a four-month low in March as
a weaker yuan and domestic prices below the global benchmark
kept banks from importing. 
    Shanghai prices have now recovered to a premium of about $1
an ounce but far below the $20 premiums seen earlier in the
year, indicating demand still remains weak.
    An increase in physical demand across Asia could at least
provide a floor for falling gold prices.  
    
    PRICES AT 0640 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1292.8     -2.8     -0.22
 Spot silver         19.45    -0.11     -0.56
 Spot platinum      1410.2     -6.8     -0.48
 Spot palladium     792.55    -5.65     -0.71
 Comex gold         1293.1     -5.9     -0.45
 Comex silver       19.485   -0.103     -0.53
 Euro               1.3866                   
 DXY                79.636                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Ed
Davies and Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
