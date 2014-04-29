PRECIOUS-Gold edges up ahead of Fed meeting, Ukraine fears support

* Russia criticises EU over sanctions

* Traders eyeing Fed meeting and jobs report

* Coming up: Federal Reserve policy statement Wednesday (Adds second byline, dateline, updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Gold rose slightly but remained below $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday as the market focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and expectations for strong U.S. data, with prices underpinned by uncertainty over Ukraine.

Bullion investors largely stayed on the sidelines as the Fed started a two-day policy meeting and is expected to reduce its monthly bond purchase program for the fourth time in a row and to provide guidance on when it might raise interest rates.

Spot gold inched up 14 cents to $1,295.74 an ounce by 4:28 p.m. EST (2028 GMT). Prices touched a near two-week high of $1,306.11 on Monday on escalating geopolitical worries before cutting gains on signs of a strengthening U.S. housing market.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down $2.70 to $1,296.30 an ounce, underperforming spot gold.

“Rumbling in the background there are still tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine ... but we are seeing some pre-selling ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee meeting) and the non-farm payrolls,” Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.

A strong economy could mean that the Fed could quicken its path towards a tighter monetary stance.

Loose monetary policy, coupled with prolonged low interest rates, which cut the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion above other assets, had been important factors driving gold higher in recent years.

The next market focus will be U.S. non-farm payrolls data for April, scheduled for release on Friday.

However, traders remained cautious in expectation of further developments in the Ukrainian crisis.

Russia criticised the European Union on Tuesday over new sanctions imposed on Russian officials, saying the EU was following Washington’s lead and should be ashamed of itself.

Gold has gained some strength over the past few weeks from investors stepping up demand as they seek refuge from riskier assets amid the political troubles.

Silver was down 0.6 percent to $19.45 an ounce. Spot platinum gained 0.5 percent to $1,424.25 an ounce while spot palladium climbed 0.6 percent to $803.25 an ounce.

4:28 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1296.30 -2.70 -0.2 1286.10 1302.00 98,385 US Silver MAY 19.488 -0.100 -0.5 19.305 19.590 15,581 US Plat JUL 1431.40 11.70 0.8 1411.10 1438.00 8,622 US Pall JUN 807.90 7.20 0.9 795.25 809.75 3,216 Gold 1295.74 0.14 0.0 1286.70 1300.90 Silver 19.450 -0.110 -0.6 19.340 19.600 Platinum 1424.25 7.25 0.5 1411.50 1433.00 Palladium 803.25 5.05 0.6 796.50 807.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 102,916 130,063 181,359 17.44 0.06 US Silver 64,838 48,024 58,338 24.94 -0.86 US Platinum 8,715 9,368 12,540 17.99 0.66 US Palladium 3,393 5,424 5,652 27.3 2.58 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and Cynthia Osterman)