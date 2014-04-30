FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as investors await Fed, US data
#Gold Market Report
April 30, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as investors await Fed, US data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Fed statement expected at 1800 GMT, US GDP at 1240 GMT
    * Expect increased volatility in prices -analyst

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on
Wednesday as investors nervously awaited a policy statement by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and fresh economic data, with political
tensions in Ukraine failing to prompt heavy safe-haven bids. 
    The Fed will make a statement later on Wednesday at the end
of its two-day policy meeting, with markets watching for the
U.S. central bank's stance on tighter monetary policy. Data on
private sector hiring and GDP growth is also expected.
    Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,293.10 an ounce by
0635 GMT, after closing flat in the previous session. 
    "The combination of the FOMC and the economic releases
occurring on the same day may cause gold volatility to pick-up
in the near-term and may put to test the recent tight $30 price
range of between $1,280-1,310," HSBC analysts said in a note.
    Fed policymakers are set to continue paring their massive
bond-buying stimulus, and may also address issues such as the
timing of a rate hike, although no major changes are expected.
 
    GDP data could show that a brutally cold winter likely put a
brake on the U.S. economy in the first quarter, but data since
the beginning of the second quarter has been positive.
 
    Friday is also key for the markets as the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report will be released. 
    An improving economy and slowing stimulus measures hurt
gold's appeal as an investment compared with other assets. 
    Meanwhile, hundreds of pro-Moscow separatists stormed
government buildings in one of Ukraine's provincial capitals on
Tuesday and fired on police holed up in a regional headquarters,
a major escalation of their revolt despite new Western sanctions
on Russia. 
    Geopolitical tensions usually increase gold's appeal as a
safe-haven asset. Gold has gained from rising Ukraine tensions
this year, but it has recently been weighed down by strong
economic data.
    In a bid to rein in wild volatility that has spooked
investors in recent years, U.S. futures exchange CME Group Inc
 is considering the introduction of daily limits on price
moves in gold and silver futures, a CME official said on
Tuesday. 
    Deutsche Bank has resigned its seat on the London
precious metal fixes without finding a buyer, leaving four banks
to set the global gold price benchmark under increasing
regulatory scrutiny. 

    PRICES AT 0635 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change    Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold           1293.1     -2.88     -0.22
 Spot silver          19.34     -0.13     -0.67
 Spot platinum       1417.6      -7.7     -0.54
 Spot palladium       797.6      -4.9     -0.61
 Comex gold          1293.2      -3.1     -0.24
 Comex silver         19.33    -0.158     -0.81
 Euro                1.3805                    
 DXY                 79.809                    
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
