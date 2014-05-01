FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold stifled by US growth optimism; fund outflows resume
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 1, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold stifled by US growth optimism; fund outflows resume

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 1 (Reuters) - Gold held at lower levels hit
overnight on Thursday, pressured by the U.S. Federal Reserve
cutting its bullion-friendly stimulus measures further and
outflows from the world's biggest gold fund resumed after a
1-1/2 week pause. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,290.96 an ounce by 0026
GMT, after losing 0.4 percent on Wednesday. 
    * The Fed looked past a dismal reading on first quarter U.S.
growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of the economy's
prospects as it announced another cut in its massive bond-buying
stimulus. 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 4.19 tonnes to 787.95
tonnes on Wednesday - its biggest outflow since April 16.
 
    * U.S. lawmakers scolded federal regulators for not doing
enough to prevent scam artists from luring retirees into risky
investments in precious metals, fraud from which has cost
victims an estimated $300 million since 2001. 
    * U.S. gold coin sales in April recovered from a seven-month
low in March as retail buying picked up, while early interest of
the newly launched platinum coins slackened after a burst of
initial buying in their first month. 
    * Several Asian markets, including China, Hong Kong and
Singapore, are closed for the Labour Day holiday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets edged higher on Wednesday as the Fed
reinforced investor views that the U.S. economy shows signs of
strength despite weak data for the first quarter, while oil
prices fell on record-high U.S. inventories. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0100 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI for April 
    1130 US Challenger Layoffs for April 
    1230 US Personal consumption for March 
    1230 US Personal Income for March 
    1230 US Consumption, Adjusted for March 
    1230 US Core PCE Price Index for March 
    1230 Initial Jobless Claims 
    1400 US Construction Spending for March 
    1400 US ISM Manufacturing Index for April 
    US Total Vehicle Sales for April

    PRICES AT 0026 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold          1290.96    -0.33     -0.03
 Spot silver          19.13     0.02       0.1
 Spot platinum       1420.2     -1.8     -0.13
 Spot palladium      806.85    -0.65     -0.08
 Comex gold          1291.5     -4.4     -0.34
 Comex silver         19.14    0.021      0.11
 Euro                1.3866                   
 DXY                 79.522                   
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.