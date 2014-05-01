FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold stifled by US growth optimism; fund outflows resume
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 1, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold stifled by US growth optimism; fund outflows resume

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Fed cuts stimulus measures despite weak Q1 GDP
    * SPDR sees 4.19 tonne outflow
    * Coming up: US Initial Jobless Claims at 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, May 1 (Reuters) - Gold fell for a second session
on Thursday, hurt by the Federal Reserve's vote of confidence in
the U.S. economy and as outflows from the world's biggest
bullion fund resumed after a 1-1/2 week pause.
    The Fed looked past a dismal reading on first-quarter U.S.
growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of the economy's
prospects as it announced another cut in its massive bond-buying
stimulus. 
    Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,288.20 an ounce by
0632 GMT, after losing 0.4 percent on Wednesday. Trading was
thin as several Asian markets, including China, Hong Kong and
Singapore, were closed for the Labour Day holiday. 
    "There seems to be little conviction in the gold market at
present, but we maintain the view that prices could retrace
further," ANZ analysts said in a note. 
    "We remain slightly bearish on gold, as Chinese gold demand
has weakened and safe-haven buying remains fleeting." 
    Gold - often seen as a safe-haven asset at times of
uncertainty - failed to find support from escalating tensions in
Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists seized more government
offices, in a sign that authorities in Kiev are losing control
of the country's eastern industrial heartland bordering Russia.
 
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 4.19 tonnes to 787.95
tonnes on Wednesday - its biggest outflow since April 16. It is
also the first change in flows since April 21. 
    
    PHYSICAL MARKETS
    Top buyer China has seen sluggish interest since the end of
January. Consumers and importing banks have been buying less
since the Chinese New Year break due to a weaker yuan. 
    Chinese prices were at a discount to global benchmarks for
most of March, but have now recovered to trade about par. 
    Demand could pick up in second-biggest consumer India which
celebrates Akshaya Tritiya on Friday, when it is considered
auspicious to buy gold. 
    U.S. gold coin sales in April recovered from a seven-month
low in March as retail buying picked up, while early interest in
the newly launched platinum coins slackened after a burst of
initial buying in their first month. 
    
    PRICES AT 0632 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold           1288.2    -3.09     -0.24
 Spot silver          19.06    -0.05     -0.26
 Spot platinum       1414.5     -7.5     -0.53
 Spot palladium       804.2     -3.3     -0.41
 Comex gold          1288.5     -7.4     -0.57
 Comex silver         19.06   -0.059     -0.31
 Euro                1.3882                   
 DXY                 79.452                   
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies and
Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.