PRECIOUS-Gold faces second weekly drop in three on ETF selling
#Gold Market Report
May 2, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold faces second weekly drop in three on ETF selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Friday after
two consecutive sessions of losses, but the metal was headed for
its second weekly drop in three on growing optimism about the
U.S. economy and selling in the top bullion-backed
exchange-traded fund.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,283.66 an ounce by 0034
GMT, after falling 0.6 percent in the previous session. 
    * Gold is down 1.6 percent for the week. Silver, with
a 3 percent loss, is headed for its worst weekly performance in
six weeks. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings fell 2.39 tonnes
to 785.55 tonnes on Thursday, after losing 4.19 tonnes on
Wednesday. 
    * Investors resumed dumping gold holdings this week after
the Federal Reserve looked past a dismal reading on first
quarter U.S. growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of the
economy's prospects as it announced another cut in its massive
bond-buying stimulus. 
    * Markets are eyeing U.S. jobs data later in the day for
further clues on the economy.
    * Goldcorp Inc Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said he
was disappointed the company failed in its takeover bid for
Osisko Mining Corp but not overpaying for the smaller
Canadian miner was the right thing to do.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday,
still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of
major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
closely watched U.S. employment report. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0800 EZ Markit Mfg PMI for April 
    1230 US Non Farm Payrolls for April 
    1400 US Durable Goods for March 
    1400 Factory Orders for March

    PRICES AT 0034 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1283.66     0.17     0.01
 Spot silver          19.01     0.01     0.05
 Spot platinum      1418.49     0.89     0.06
 Spot palladium         810      0.4     0.05
 Comex gold          1284.1      0.7     0.05
 Comex silver         19.06    0.017     0.09
 Euro                1.3865                  
 DXY                 79.523                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
