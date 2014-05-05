FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains on Ukraine tensions but fund outflows continue
#Gold Market Report
May 5, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains on Ukraine tensions but fund outflows continue

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near a
one-week high on Monday, retaining sharp gains from the previous
session, as heightened tensions and violence in Ukraine
burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal.
    However, further outflows from the top gold fund indicated
that the gains could be short-lived. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,300.33 an ounce by 0032
GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Friday.
    * Pro-Russian militants stormed a Ukrainian police station
in Odessa on Sunday and freed nearly 70 fellow activists as the
country's leaders lamented a police force they said was widely
undermined by graft or collaboration with separatists.
    * Militants smashed windows and broke down the gate at the
compound two days after over 40 pro-Russian activists died in a
blaze at a building they had occupied after clashes with
pro-Kiev groups. 
    * Gold's reaction to Friday's U.S. jobs data was mixed.
Employers hired workers at the fastest clip in more than two
years in April. However, there was a sharp increase in the
number of people dropping out of the labour force, which pushed
the unemployment rate to a 5-1/2-year low of 6.3 percent.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.70 tonnes to
782.85 tonnes on Friday - its third straight session of losses.
Last week alone, the fund saw nearly 10 tonnes in outflows.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
gold futures and options, as expectations of a stimulus cut by
the Federal Reserve dented the metal's appeal as a hedge, data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
 
    * Rescue workers had pulled 10 bodies from the rubble of a
collapsed illegal gold mine in Colombia by Saturday, the
government said, three days after it caved in, and six are still
believed to be buried under tonnes of mud and gravel.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar got off to a cautious start on Monday having
staged a curious reversal late last week that saw it erase all
of the gains sparked by a strong payrolls report. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI Apr 
    1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr 
   
    PRICES AT 0032 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1300.33     0.51     0.04
 Spot silver          19.44    -0.02     -0.1
 Spot platinum      1436.74     5.24     0.37
 Spot palladium      811.25     3.55     0.44
 Comex gold            1301     -1.9    -0.15
 Comex silver        19.495   -0.051    -0.26
 Euro                1.3873                  
 DXY                 79.491                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
