PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-week high as Ukraine fighting boosts safe-haven bids
#Gold Market Report
May 6, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-week high as Ukraine fighting boosts safe-haven bids

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
highest in three weeks on Tuesday, holding gains from the last
two sessions as more intense fighting in Ukraine lifted the
metal's safe-haven appeal.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,310.70 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after gaining 2 percent over the last two sessions. On
Monday, gold climbed to $1,315.60 - its highest since April 15,
before paring some gains.
    * Pro-Russian rebels shot down a Ukrainian helicopter in
fierce fighting near the eastern town of Slaviansk on Monday,
and Kiev drafted police special forces to the southwestern port
city of Odessa to halt a feared westward spread of rebellion.
 
    * Goldcorp Inc  has resumed operations at its
Los Filos mine in Mexico after reaching a new five-year
occupancy agreement with local landowners. 
    * South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) said its striking members had rejected the latest
wage offer by the world's three biggest platinum mining
companies. 
    * South African President Jacob Zuma has accused the AMCU
union of irresponsibility for dragging out the platinum strike
for almost four months, saying there was a risk of workers
losing their jobs because of the dispute. 
    * Three trade groups asked a U.S. appeals court to stop the
Securities and Exchange Commission from implementing a new rule
requiring companies to determine if their products contain
"conflict minerals" from a war torn region in Africa.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets were steady on Monday as upbeat U.S.
data offset a contraction in Chinese manufacturing that renewed
concerns about a slowing economy in China. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0745 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI April 
    0750 France Markit Services PMI April 
    0755 Germany Markit Services PMI April 
    0800 Euro zone Markit Services PMI April 
    0900 Euro zone Retail sales March 
    1230 U.S. International trade March 
    1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism May

    PRICES AT 0020 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1310.7      1.2      0.09
 Spot silver        19.57     0.04       0.2
 Spot platinum     1448.5     4.25      0.29
 Spot palladium    811.47    -2.13     -0.26
 Comex gold        1311.1      1.8      0.14
 Comex silver       19.59    0.019       0.1
 Euro              1.3873                   
 DXY                79.51                   
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
