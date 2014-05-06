PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-week high as Ukraine fighting boosts safe-haven bids

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its highest in three weeks on Tuesday, holding gains from the last two sessions as more intense fighting in Ukraine lifted the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,310.70 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after gaining 2 percent over the last two sessions. On Monday, gold climbed to $1,315.60 - its highest since April 15, before paring some gains. * Pro-Russian rebels shot down a Ukrainian helicopter in fierce fighting near the eastern town of Slaviansk on Monday, and Kiev drafted police special forces to the southwestern port city of Odessa to halt a feared westward spread of rebellion. * Goldcorp Inc has resumed operations at its Los Filos mine in Mexico after reaching a new five-year occupancy agreement with local landowners. * South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said its striking members had rejected the latest wage offer by the world's three biggest platinum mining companies. * South African President Jacob Zuma has accused the AMCU union of irresponsibility for dragging out the platinum strike for almost four months, saying there was a risk of workers losing their jobs because of the dispute. * Three trade groups asked a U.S. appeals court to stop the Securities and Exchange Commission from implementing a new rule requiring companies to determine if their products contain "conflict minerals" from a war torn region in Africa. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets were steady on Monday as upbeat U.S. data offset a contraction in Chinese manufacturing that renewed concerns about a slowing economy in China. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI April 0750 France Markit Services PMI April 0755 Germany Markit Services PMI April 0800 Euro zone Markit Services PMI April 0900 Euro zone Retail sales March 1230 U.S. International trade March 1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism May PRICES AT 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1310.7 1.2 0.09 Spot silver 19.57 0.04 0.2 Spot platinum 1448.5 4.25 0.29 Spot palladium 811.47 -2.13 -0.26 Comex gold 1311.1 1.8 0.14 Comex silver 19.59 0.019 0.1 Euro 1.3873 DXY 79.51 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)