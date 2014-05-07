FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground on softer dollar, Ukraine tensions
May 7, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground on softer dollar, Ukraine tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Wednesday as a weaker dollar and safe-haven bids triggered by
simmering tensions in Ukraine offset the influence of weak
physical demand.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,308.21 an
ounce by 0027 GMT, after slipping 0.2 percent on Tuesday. Before
that, the metal had gained about 2 percent in as many sessions. 
  
    * Tuesday was generally quieter than past days in most of
eastern and southern Ukraine, but violence flared at dusk in the
eastern port of Mariupol, where a spokesman for pro-Moscow
militants told Russia's Itar-Tass news agency that one person
was killed and three wounded in an attack on a checkpoint.
    * Both sides have been burying their dead as Ukraine slides
further towards war, with supporters of Russia and of a united
Ukraine accusing each other of tearing the country apart.
 
    * Periods of economic and political uncertainty generally
tend to burnish gold's appeal as a safe-haven investment.
    * Physical demand in top buyer Asia and elsewhere has been
weak due to the volatility in prices.
    * World no. 2 platinum producer Impala Platinum 
said that if a 15-week strike continued at its South African
operations it would have to cut supply to clients to 40 percent
of demand over the next three to four months. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Stock markets around the world fell on Tuesday, with U.S.
shares extending declines in afternoon trading on persistent
worries over the instability in Ukraine. 
    * The U.S. dollar languished at six-month lows against a
basket of major currencies. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC services PMI Apr
    1400 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to testify before
the Congressional Joint Economic Committee   
    1900 U.S. Consumer credit Mar  
    
    PRICES AT 0027 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1308.21     1.17      0.09
 Spot silver         19.54     0.02       0.1
 Spot platinum     1448.99    -3.21     -0.22
 Spot palladium     812.93    -0.97     -0.12
 Comex gold         1308.6        0         0
 Comex silver       19.615    -0.03     -0.15
 Euro               1.3933                   
 DXY                79.113                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

