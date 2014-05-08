FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold remains below $1,300 on easing Ukraine concerns
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 8, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold remains below $1,300 on easing Ukraine concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Gold was trading below $1,300
an ounce on Thursday, steadying at weaker levels after a fall of
more than 1 percent in the previous session, when its safe-haven
appeal dimmed on signs of easing tensions in Ukraine.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,290.53 an
ounce by 0022 GMT, after losing 1.4 percent on Wednesday. U.S.
gold also stabilized after a similar drop overnight.
    * Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow
separatists in Ukraine to postpone a vote on secession just five
days before it was to be held, potentially pulling Ukraine back
from the brink of violent dismemberment. 
    * In what could be a breakthrough in the worst crisis
between East and West since the Cold War, Putin also announced
he was pulling Russian troops back from the Ukrainian border.
    * A slumping housing market and geopolitical tensions risk
undermining the U.S. economy and bear close watching by the
Federal Reserve, the central bank's chief said in a testimony to
Congress. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the economy was still in
need of lots of support given the "considerable slack" in the
labour market. 
    * Kinross Gold Corp reported a sharp drop in
first-quarter net earnings due to weaker bullion prices but its
production increased and costs edged lower. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Wednesday, adding to their
gains in late trading after Fed Chair Yellen indicated continued
central bank support for the U.S. economy, while stocks in other
regions were flat. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China Trade balance Apr
    1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly
    1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr
    
    PRICES AT 0022 GMT   
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1290.53    1.59     0.12
 Spot silver         19.31    0.01     0.05
 Spot platinum      1430.8     2.2     0.15
 Spot palladium     796.25    0.75     0.09
 Comex gold         1290.7     1.8     0.14
 Comex silver        19.33  -0.012    -0.06
 Euro               1.3907                 
 DXY                79.252                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.