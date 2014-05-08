FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as investors digest Yellen comments
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 8, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as investors digest Yellen comments

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Fed could take 5-8 years to shrink portfolio -Yellen
    * Chart support, Ukraine tensions hold gold in range

 (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Thursday
after the previous day's more than 1 percent drop as investors
digested comments by Federal Reserve Chair Yellen that the
central bank is in no rush to reduce the size of its balance
sheet.
    Prices of the yellow metal were also supported by
geopolitical tensions as Pro-Moscow separatists in eastern
Ukraine ignored a call by Russian President Vladimir Putin to
postpone a referendum on self-rule, a move that could lead to
war. 
    Gold was pressured by technical selling and the dollar's
strength after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's
comments that the bank may act to stem falling inflation at its
June meeting knocked the euro. 
    "Bullion's inability to break over the 50-day moving average
of $1,315 an ounce may have led to liquidations by disappointed
investors," said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at
HSBC. "Weak prices near term may continue until geopolitical
tensions or fresh physical buying halt losses."
    The metal's ability to hold key technical support at its
100-day average near $1,285 triggered some buying, analysts
said.
    Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,290.11 an ounce
by 2:55 p.m. (1855 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled
down $1.20 an ounce at $1,287.70, with trading volume in line
with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is in no rush to decide the
appropriate size of its balance sheet, but if it ultimately
shrinks it to a pre-crisis size, the process could take the
better part of a decade, Yellen said on Thursday in testimony to
a Senate panel. 
    Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.8
percent at $19.15. Platinum gained 0.5 percent to $1,436
an ounce, while palladium rose 0.7 percent to $801.25 an
ounce.
    
2:55 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
               SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
US Gold JUN   1287.70  -1.20  -0.1  1284.80 1295.50  110,378
US Silver MAY  19.094 -0.204  -1.1   19.105  19.315      194
US Plat JUL   1438.10   3.30   0.2  1425.10 1444.00   10,102
US Pall JUN    804.05   7.35   0.9   797.00  807.00    5,055
Gold          1290.11   1.17   0.1  1285.90 1294.70         
Silver         19.150 -0.150  -0.8   19.130  19.370
Platinum      1436.00   7.40   0.5  1426.50 1440.60
Palladium      801.25   5.75   0.7   798.80  805.50
TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
US Gold        128,294   128,753   179,541     15.17   -0.30
US Silver       32,837    63,743    55,912     23.06    0.67
US Platinum     10,236     9,005    12,419     15.51   -0.67
US Palladium     5,829     5,780     5,686     25.43    0.35
    

 (Reporting by Frank Tang. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.