PRECIOUS-Gold steady on Ukraine tensions; Asian physical demand eyed
#Gold Market Report
May 9, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady on Ukraine tensions; Asian physical demand eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady early
on Friday supported by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, with
investors eyeing fund flows and Asian physical demand for
further cues. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,288.51 an ounce
by 0022 GMT. The metal is down 0.9 percent for the week - its
second straight weekly decline.
    * Pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine ignored a public
call by Russian President Vladimir Putin to postpone a
referendum on self-rule, declaring they would go ahead on Sunday
with a vote that could lead to war. 
    * The decision, which contradicted the conciliatory tone set
by Putin just a day earlier, caused consternation in the West,
which fears the referendum will tear Ukraine apart.
    * Physical demand in Asia has been muted in recent weeks and
investors are hoping lower prices would lure consumers,
especially in top buyer China.  
    * In mining news, the Inter-American Commission on Human
Rights has rejected a request from activists in Peru to
recommend revoking Newmont Mining Corp's licenses to
build a massive gold mine, Peru's justice ministry said.
 
    * Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest
producer of the metal said it would ask its striking South
African employees to vote by text message this week on its
latest wage offer and whether they wanted to return to work.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar gained against the euro on Thursday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank might
act to stem falling inflation at its June meeting, erasing the
dollar's earlier fall to a 2-1/2 year low. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China Producer prices April 
    0130 China Consumer prices April 
    0600 Germany Trade data March 
    0645 France Budget balance March 
    0800 Italy Industrial output March

    PRICES AT 0022 GMT
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold        1288.51    -0.49     -0.04
 Spot silver        19.13        0         0
 Spot platinum     1430.4       -2     -0.14
 Spot palladium    800.15    -0.35     -0.04
 Comex gold        1288.9      1.2      0.09
 Comex silver       19.16    0.022      0.11
 Euro              1.3835                   
 DXY               79.457                   
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

