PRECIOUS-Gold steady on Ukraine tensions, poised for 2nd weekly drop
May 9, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady on Ukraine tensions, poised for 2nd weekly drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold on track for 0.7 pct drop for week
    * Strong U.S. data could hurt prices - trader
    * Markets eye SPDR holdings, which have held steady this
week

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on
Friday, supported by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, with
investors eyeing fund flows and Asian physical demand for
further cues. 
    But the metal was on track to post its second straight
weekly decline as more strong U.S. data showed that the world's
largest economy was recovering well, supportive of the Federal
Reserve's stance to keep trimming monetary stimulus. 
    "People are not very enthusiastic to enter the market at the
moment," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.
    "Right now, the Ukraine situation is supportive of prices
but data coming from the U.S. continues to be strong and that
could keep investors away and weigh on prices."
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,290.25 an ounce by
0641 GMT. The metal is down 0.7 percent for the week, its second
straight weekly decline.
    Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected
last week, indicating the labour market was strengthening
despite a run-up in applications in prior weeks. 
    Gold is often seen as a safe-haven investment during times
of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
    Ukraine tensions have been behind much of gold's 7 percent
rise this year, but traders fear the gains would dissipate
quickly once the situation is resolved.
    Pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine ignored a public
call by Russian President Vladimir Putin to postpone a
referendum on self-rule, declaring they would go ahead on Sunday
with a vote that could lead to war. 
    The decision, which contradicted the conciliatory tone set
by Putin just a day earlier, caused consternation in the West,
which fears the referendum will tear Ukraine apart.
    Traders said they were eyeing flows in SPDR Gold Trust
, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund. Holdings of the
fund have been unchanged so far this week after a near 10-tonne
decline last week. 
    Physical demand has also been muted despite the drop in
prices, with many hoping that a stabilization in prices would
bring back buyers.
    
    PRICES AT 0641 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                     
 Spot gold         1290.25     1.25       0.1
 Spot silver         19.16     0.03      0.16
 Spot platinum      1431.6     -0.8     -0.06
 Spot palladium        801      0.5      0.06
 Comex gold         1290.4      2.7      0.21
 Comex silver       19.185    0.047      0.25
 Euro               1.3829                   
 DXY                79.478                   
                                     
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Muralikumar Anantharaman and
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
