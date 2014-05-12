FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 1-week low on euro despite rising Ukraine tensions
May 12, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 1-week low on euro despite rising Ukraine tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest in a
week on Monday as the euro hovered near a one-month low on fears
of policy action from the European Central Bank, shrugging off
safe-haven demand from escalating violence in Ukraine.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.5 percent to $1,282.50 an ounce
by 0028 GMT, after dropping for two straight weeks. It fell to a
one-week low of $1,279.60 earlier in the session.
    * The euro has lost more than 1 percent since Thursday when
Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to take action next month
should updated inflation forecasts merit it. A stronger dollar
in turn makes bullion more expensive for holders of other
currencies. 
    * Investors seemed to ignore weekend developments in
Ukraine, where pro-Moscow rebels declared a resounding victory
in a referendum on self-rule for eastern Ukraine, with some
saying that meant independence and others eventual union with
Russia as fighting flared in a conflict increasingly out of
control. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
in gold futures and options for the second time in two weeks, as
rising geopolitical tensions in Ukraine increased bullion's
safe-haven appeal, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Friday. 
    * Gold imports in India, the second-biggest consumer of
bullion, fell 74 percent in April to $1.76 billion from a year
earlier. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Wall Street's blue chips set a record close in a
lackluster session on Friday while the U.S. dollar strengthened
against the euro and Japanese yen. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0500 Japan Economy watchers poll April 
    1800 U.S. Federal budget April
    
    PRICES AT 0028 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1282.5    -6.52    -0.51
 Spot silver        19.07    -0.04    -0.21
 Spot platinum     1420.7    -1.92    -0.13
 Spot palladium       796    -1.38    -0.17
 Comex gold          1283     -4.6    -0.36
 Comex silver      19.085   -0.036    -0.19
 Euro              1.3757                  
 DXY               79.881                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

